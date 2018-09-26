finanzen.net

Progress Software Aktie WKN: 884284 / ISIN: US7433121008
Symbol: PRGS

37,40EUR
+1,00EUR
+2,75%
16:12:53
STU
42,61USD
+2,06USD
+5,08%
19:59:50
NAS
17.07.2019 14:39
Bewerten
(0)

Progress Software Buy (The Benchmark Company)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat Progress Software Corp. von Hold auf "Buy" hochgestuft.

Zusammenfassung: Progress Software Buy

Unternehmen:
Progress Software Corp.		Analyst:
The Benchmark Company		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Buy		Kurs*:
36,00 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
42,61 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Progress Software Corp.

14:39 UhrProgress Software BuyThe Benchmark Company
28.06.2018Progress Software HoldThe Benchmark Company
02.01.2018Progress Software BuyThe Benchmark Company
13.09.2017Progress Software BuyThe Benchmark Company
30.03.2017Progress Software NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
14:39 UhrProgress Software BuyThe Benchmark Company
02.01.2018Progress Software BuyThe Benchmark Company
13.09.2017Progress Software BuyThe Benchmark Company
18.01.2017Progress Software BuyThe Benchmark Company
15.01.2016Progress Software BuyThe Benchmark Company
28.06.2018Progress Software HoldThe Benchmark Company
30.03.2017Progress Software NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
18.01.2017Progress Software NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
24.06.2016Progress Software NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
21.12.2006Update Progress Software Corp.: Market PerformJMP Securities

Nachrichten zu Progress Software Corp.

01.07.19
Progress Software vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.06.19
Ausblick: Progress Software präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
27.03.19
Ausblick: Progress Software öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
18.01.19
Progress Software erzielt weniger Umsatz und kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
16.01.19
Ausblick: Progress Software gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
28.09.18
Progress Software erzielt weniger Umsatz und steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
26.09.18
Ausblick: Progress Software gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse
