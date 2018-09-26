|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Progress Software Corp.
|Analyst:
The Benchmark Company
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
36,00 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
42,61 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|14:39 Uhr
|Progress Software Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|28.06.2018
|Progress Software Hold
|The Benchmark Company
|02.01.2018
|Progress Software Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|13.09.2017
|Progress Software Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|30.03.2017
|Progress Software Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|14:39 Uhr
|Progress Software Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|02.01.2018
|Progress Software Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|13.09.2017
|Progress Software Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|18.01.2017
|Progress Software Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|15.01.2016
|Progress Software Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|28.06.2018
|Progress Software Hold
|The Benchmark Company
|30.03.2017
|Progress Software Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|18.01.2017
|Progress Software Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|24.06.2016
|Progress Software Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|21.12.2006
|Update Progress Software Corp.: Market Perform
|JMP Securities
|20.09.2006
|Progress Software underperform
|JMP Securities
|20.09.2006
|Update Progress Software Corp.: Market Underperfor
|JMP Securities
|15:06 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal-Weight
|14:41 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underweight
|13:56 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Verkaufen
|13:36 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Verkaufen
|13:06 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|13:06 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo overweight
|13:01 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|13:01 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|12:56 Uhr
|Lufthansa Underweight
|12:51 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|11:36 Uhr
|Daimler Equal weight
|11:36 Uhr
|BMW overweight
|10:06 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|10:06 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|09:46 Uhr
|Continental Hold
|09:41 Uhr
|Nordex Reduce
|09:41 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|08:56 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|08:56 Uhr
|Continental Sector Perform
|08:41 Uhr
|Daimler Outperform
|08:16 Uhr
|BMW Sector Perform
|08:01 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|08:01 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|08:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|16.07.19
|HeidelbergCement buy
|16.07.19
|Nemetschek SE Hold
|16.07.19
|MorphoSys overweight
|16.07.19
|Allianz overweight
|16.07.19
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|16.07.19
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|16.07.19
|Telefonica Deutschland Underperform
|16.07.19
|Deutsche Post buy
|16.07.19
|Drägerwerk Hold
|16.07.19
|Bayer buy
|16.07.19
|Continental buy
|16.07.19
|adidas Hold
|16.07.19
|Bechtle Sell
|16.07.19
|Bayer buy
|16.07.19
|RWE buy
|16.07.19
|BMW Neutral
