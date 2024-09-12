DAX 18.699 +1,0%ESt50 4.844 +0,6%MSCI World 3.637 +0,7%Dow 41.440 +0,8%Nas 17.707 +0,8%Bitcoin 53.735 +2,4%Euro 1,1084 +0,1%Öl 71,95 -0,4%Gold 2.584 +1,0%
T-Mobile US Aktie

183,10 EUR +0,58 EUR +0,32 %
STU
202,92 USD +0,48 USD +0,24 %
BTT
Marktkap. 209,13 Mrd. EUR KGV 23,14 Div. Rendite 0,41

WKN A1T7LU

ISIN US8725901040

Symbol TMUS

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile US Overweight

19:11 Uhr
T-Mobile US Overweight
T-Mobile US
183,10 EUR 0,58 EUR 0,32%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat T-Mobile US mit einem Kursziel von 220 US-Dollar auf "Overweight" sowie auf der "Analyst Focus List" belassen. Die Anleger dürften sich insbesondere auf das Servicegeschäft konzentrieren, schrieb Analyst Sebastiano Petti in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Kapitalmarkttag des Mobilfunkers. Auch das nächste Kapitalausschüttungsprogramm bis 2027 rücke wohl bereits in den Fokus./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.09.2024 / 00:03 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.09.2024 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: mandritoiu / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile US Overweight

Unternehmen:
T-Mobile US		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 220,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 202,99		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,38%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 202,92		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,42%
Analyst Name:
Sebastiano Petti 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 208,80

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

