T-Mobile US Aktie
WKN A1T7LU
ISIN US8725901040
Symbol TMUS
T-Mobile US Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat T-Mobile US mit einem Kursziel von 220 US-Dollar auf "Overweight" sowie auf der "Analyst Focus List" belassen. Die Anleger dürften sich insbesondere auf das Servicegeschäft konzentrieren, schrieb Analyst Sebastiano Petti in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Kapitalmarkttag des Mobilfunkers. Auch das nächste Kapitalausschüttungsprogramm bis 2027 rücke wohl bereits in den Fokus./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.09.2024 / 00:03 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.09.2024 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: mandritoiu / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile US
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 220,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 202,99
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,38%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 202,92
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,42%
|
Analyst Name:
Sebastiano Petti
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 208,80
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu T-Mobile US
|19:11
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.09.24
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|11.09.24
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.09.24
|T-Mobile US Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.08.24
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.04.16
|T-Mobile US Underweight
|Pacific Crest Securities Inc.
|10.12.14
|T-Mobile US Underperform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|05.05.21
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.21
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.20
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.08.20
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets