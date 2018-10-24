finanzen.net

148,54EUR
-8,62EUR
-5,48%
17:25:47
STU
165,57USD
-9,58USD
-5,47%
19:59:57
NYSE
17.07.2019 18:19
Bewerten
(0)

Union Pacific Hold (Cascend Securities)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Cascend Securities hat Union Pacific Corp. von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft.

Zusammenfassung: Union Pacific Hold

Unternehmen:
Union Pacific Corp.		Analyst:
Cascend Securities		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
166,35 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
165,57 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
178,50 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Union Pacific Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18:19 UhrUnion Pacific HoldCascend Securities
13.06.2019Union Pacific Equal WeightBarclays Capital
23.04.2019Union Pacific OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
08.01.2019Union Pacific BuySeaport Global Securities
08.01.2019Union Pacific OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
23.04.2019Union Pacific OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
08.01.2019Union Pacific BuySeaport Global Securities
08.01.2019Union Pacific OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
24.05.2018Union Pacific HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.01.2018Union Pacific BuyUBS AG
18:19 UhrUnion Pacific HoldCascend Securities
13.06.2019Union Pacific Equal WeightBarclays Capital
26.10.2018Union Pacific Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
01.06.2018Union Pacific Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
28.02.2018Union Pacific Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Union Pacific Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Union Pacific Corp.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:01 Uhr
Ausblick: Union Pacific gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
17.05.19
Union Pacific schüttet seit 120 Jahren eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)
17.04.19
Ausblick: Union Pacific präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.01.19
Wunschanalyse der Woche: Union Pacific (finanzen.net)
23.01.19
Ausblick: Union Pacific präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
16.01.19
800%-Strategie: Union Pacific unter Volldampf (Der Aktionär)
16.11.18
Union Pacific gibt Dividende für das vierte Quartal bekannt (MyDividends)
24.10.18
Ausblick: Union Pacific stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele Union Pacific Aktie

+7,81%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,81%
Ø Kursziel: 178,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
165
170
175
180
185
190
Cowen and Company, LLC
187 $
Barclays Capital
170 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,81%
Ø Kursziel: 178,50
alle Union Pacific Kursziele

