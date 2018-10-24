|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Union Pacific Corp.
|Analyst:
Cascend Securities
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
166,35 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
165,57 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
178,50 USD
|18:19 Uhr
|Union Pacific Hold
|Cascend Securities
|13.06.2019
|Union Pacific Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.2019
|Union Pacific Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|08.01.2019
|Union Pacific Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|08.01.2019
|Union Pacific Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|23.04.2019
|Union Pacific Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|08.01.2019
|Union Pacific Buy
|Seaport Global Securities
|08.01.2019
|Union Pacific Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|24.05.2018
|Union Pacific Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|08.01.2018
|Union Pacific Buy
|UBS AG
|18:19 Uhr
|Union Pacific Hold
|Cascend Securities
|13.06.2019
|Union Pacific Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.2018
|Union Pacific Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|01.06.2018
|Union Pacific Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|28.02.2018
|Union Pacific Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|15.07.2005
|Update Union Pacific Corp.: Underweight
|JP Morgan
|20.01.2005
|Update Union Pacific Corp.: Underperform
|Credit Suisse First Boston
|04.01.2005
|Update Union Pacific Corp.: Underperform
|Bear Stearns
