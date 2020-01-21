finanzen.net
Vivendi Aktie WKN: 591068 / ISIN: FR0000127771

24,89EUR
-0,23EUR
-0,92%
13:59:06
STU
24,89EUR
-0,31EUR
-1,23%
14:12:22
PAR
22.01.2020 14:11

Vivendi buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Vivendi auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 37 Euro belassen. Eine abermals überraschende Album-Veröffentlichung von Eminem könnte bedeuten, dass die durchschnittlichen Marktschätzungen zu Universal Music Group über das laufende Jahr weiter steigen, schrieb Analyst Laurie Davison in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/kro

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.01.2020 / 06:51 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vivendi buy

Unternehmen:
Vivendi S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
37,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
24,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
48,59%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
24,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,65%
Analyst Name:
Laurie Davison 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,07 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse


