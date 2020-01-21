FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Vivendi auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 37 Euro belassen. Eine abermals überraschende Album-Veröffentlichung von Eminem könnte bedeuten, dass die durchschnittlichen Marktschätzungen zu Universal Music Group über das laufende Jahr weiter steigen, schrieb Analyst Laurie Davison in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/kro



