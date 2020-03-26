  • Suche
Wells Fargo Aktie WKN: 857949 / ISIN: US9497461015

34,88EUR
+1,17EUR
+3,47%
17:18:38
STU
41,94USD
+2,15USD
+5,40%
18:02:44
NYSE
14.04.2021 17:31

Wells FargoCo buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Wells Fargo nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 40 US-Dollar belassen. Der Finanzdienstleister habe von der Auflösung von Reserven in großem Stil profitiert, schrieb Analyst Saul Martinez in einer ersten Einschätzung am Mittwoch. Auch die Gebühreneinnahmen seien besser gewesen als angenommen. Positiv wertete der Experte mehr Klarheit über die Folgen des Verkaufs eines Portfolios von Studentenkrediten./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2021 / 13:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2021 / 13:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Wells Fargo buy

Unternehmen:
Wells Fargo & Co.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 40,00
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
$ 41,94		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,61%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 41,94		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,63%
Analyst Name:
Saul Martinez 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 40,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Wells Fargo & Co.

17:31 Uhr Wells Fargo buy UBS AG
26.03.20 Wells Fargo Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.07.19 Wells Fargo Underperform Wolfe Research
29.03.19 Wells Fargo Hold Deutsche Bank AG
02.01.19 Wells Fargo overweight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Wells Fargo & Co.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Wells Fargo Aktie

-4,63%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,63%
Ø Kursziel: 40,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
32
34
36
38
40
42
44
46
48
UBS AG
40,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,63%
Ø Kursziel: 40,00
