|Unternehmen:
Wells Fargo & Co.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 40,00
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
$ 41,94
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,61%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 41,94
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,63%
|
Analyst Name:
Saul Martinez
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 40,00
|17:31 Uhr
|Wells Fargo buy
|UBS AG
|26.03.20
|Wells Fargo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.07.19
|Wells Fargo Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|29.03.19
|Wells Fargo Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.01.19
|Wells Fargo overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17:31 Uhr
|Wells Fargo buy
|UBS AG
|02.01.19
|Wells Fargo overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.18
|Wells Fargo overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.01.17
|Wells Fargo overweight
|Barclays Capital
|24.10.16
|Wells Fargo Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|10.07.19
|Wells Fargo Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|05.02.18
|Wells Fargo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.09.16
|Wells Fargo Sell
|UBS AG
|24.03.16
|Wells Fargo Sell
|UBS AG
|13.02.15
|Wells Fargo Underperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|26.03.20
|Wells Fargo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.03.19
|Wells Fargo Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.09.17
|Wells Fargo Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.01.17
|Wells Fargo Hold
|Argus Research Company
|11.01.17
|Wells Fargo Neutral
|UBS AG
|16:42 Uhr
|Wells Fargo buy
|16:23 Uhr
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|15:33 Uhr
|Swiss Re Sell
|15:31 Uhr
|Hannover Rück buy
|15:30 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|15:29 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
|15:19 Uhr
|SAP Halten
|15:12 Uhr
|NORMA Group Halten
|14:35 Uhr
|JPMorgan Chase overweight
|14:34 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance overweight
|14:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Euroshop Verkaufen
|14:20 Uhr
|adidas buy
|14:19 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Neutral
|13:50 Uhr
|Sanofi overweight
|13:45 Uhr
|SAP buy
|13:43 Uhr
|Covestro Halten
|13:37 Uhr
|United Parcel Service Outperform
|13:33 Uhr
|SAP buy
|13:26 Uhr
|LafargeHolcim overweight
|13:26 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|13:26 Uhr
|RATIONAL Underperform
|13:25 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Outperform
|13:25 Uhr
|VINCI overweight
|13:24 Uhr
|Covestro overweight
|13:24 Uhr
|Fraport Neutral
|13:24 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sector Perform
|13:23 Uhr
|GEA Sector Perform
|13:21 Uhr
|Siemens Outperform
|13:20 Uhr
|LOréal overweight
|13:19 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Outperform
|13:15 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|13:14 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|13:14 Uhr
|Givaudan Neutral
|13:12 Uhr
|Boeing Neutral
|13:12 Uhr
|Henkel vz. overweight
|13:11 Uhr
|Apple overweight
|13:09 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|13:08 Uhr
|Givaudan buy
|13:07 Uhr
|Covestro Sell
|13:04 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|13:04 Uhr
|Siltronic Neutral
|13:03 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|13:03 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|13:03 Uhr
|ASML NV Neutral
|13:01 Uhr
|Deutsche Post overweight
|13:00 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|12:52 Uhr
|Salzgitter buy
|12:52 Uhr
|Klöckner buy
|12:52 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal buy
|12:51 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
