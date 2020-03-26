ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Wells Fargo nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 40 US-Dollar belassen. Der Finanzdienstleister habe von der Auflösung von Reserven in großem Stil profitiert, schrieb Analyst Saul Martinez in einer ersten Einschätzung am Mittwoch. Auch die Gebühreneinnahmen seien besser gewesen als angenommen. Positiv wertete der Experte mehr Klarheit über die Folgen des Verkaufs eines Portfolios von Studentenkrediten./bek/he