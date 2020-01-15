LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Wirecard vor dem Start der Berichtssaison in Europa auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Euro belassen. Er favorisiere im Fintech- und Bezahldienstleistungssektor Aktien mit unternehmensspezifischen Kurstreibern, schrieb Analyst James Goodman in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Nexi bleibe daher sein Favorit. Wirecard dürfte zwar ein starkes viertes Quartal hinter sich haben, dies dürfte aber vor allem der niedrigen Vergleichsbasis 2018 zu verdanken sein. Im Fokus stünden zudem weiterhin Befürchtungen über mögliche geschäftliche Unregelmäßigkeiten./ck/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.01.2020 / 20:18 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.01.2020 / 05:05 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.