|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Wirecard
|SR57JF
|6,48
|Endlos Turbo auf Wirecard
|SR57JG
|6,52
|Unternehmen:
Wirecard AG
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
200,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
122,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
63,87%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
121,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
64,47%
|
Analyst Name:
James Goodman
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
188,13 €
|15.01.20
|Wirecard overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.01.20
|Wirecard overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.20
|Wirecard buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.01.20
|Wirecard buy
|Warburg Research
|19.12.19
|Wirecard buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.12.19
|Wirecard overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|09.10.19
|Wirecard Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|09.05.19
|Wirecard Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|08.05.19
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|25.04.19
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|27.03.19
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
