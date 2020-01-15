finanzen.net

Wirecard Aktie WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

121,60EUR
+3,70EUR
+3,14%
15.01.2020
STU
15.01.2020 14:41

Wirecard overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Wirecard vor dem Start der Berichtssaison in Europa auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Euro belassen. Er favorisiere im Fintech- und Bezahldienstleistungssektor Aktien mit unternehmensspezifischen Kurstreibern, schrieb Analyst James Goodman in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Nexi bleibe daher sein Favorit. Wirecard dürfte zwar ein starkes viertes Quartal hinter sich haben, dies dürfte aber vor allem der niedrigen Vergleichsbasis 2018 zu verdanken sein. Im Fokus stünden zudem weiterhin Befürchtungen über mögliche geschäftliche Unregelmäßigkeiten./ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.01.2020 / 20:18 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.01.2020 / 05:05 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Wirecard overweight

Unternehmen:
Wirecard AG		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
200,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
122,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
63,87%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
121,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
64,47%
Analyst Name:
James Goodman 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
188,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Wirecard AG

15.01.20 Wirecard overweight Barclays Capital
13.01.20 Wirecard Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.01.20 Wirecard Neutral UBS AG
09.01.20 Wirecard Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.01.20 Wirecard Neutral UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Wirecard AG

