Wirecard Aktie WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

85,63EUR
-1,59EUR
-1,82%
13:40:27
STU
06.05.2020 08:16

Wirecard Equal weight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Wirecard von "Overweight" auf "Equal Weight" abgestuft und das Kursziel auf 200 Euro belassen. Da der Bilanz-Sonderprüfungsbericht von KPMG nicht alle kritisierten Punkte offenlegen konnte und Fragen blieben, falle dieser Stützungsfaktor für sein bisher positives Anlagevotum weg, schrieb Analyst James Goodman in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Bericht habe einen weiteren Vertrauensverlust der Anleger zur Folge gehabt./edh/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2020 / 17:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Wirecard Equal weight

Unternehmen:
Wirecard AG		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
200,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
87,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
129,46%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
85,47 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
134,00%
Analyst Name:
James Goodman 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
171,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Wirecard AG

Nachrichten zu Wirecard AG

Kursziele Wirecard Aktie

+100,95%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +100,95%
Ø Kursziel: 171,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
185,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
200,00 €
Baader Bank
240,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
102,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
270,00 €
HSBC
105,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 €
UBS AG
129,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
120,00 €
Warburg Research
230,00 €
Barclays Capital
200,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
130,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +100,95%
Ø Kursziel: 171,75
alle Wirecard AG Kursziele

