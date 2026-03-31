EQS-News: Total Voting Rights
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EQS-News: RHI Magnesita N.V. (RNS)
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
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RHI Magnesita N.V.
("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group")
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and Article 15 of the EU's Transparency Directive, RHI Magnesita announces that, as at 31 August 2026, its issued share capital consisted of 47,372,695 ordinary shares and 2,105,010 ordinary shares held in treasury.
Excluding the 2,105,010 ordinary shares held in treasury, RHI Magnesita has shares in issue with aggregate voting rights of 47,372,695.
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The above figure (47,372,695) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, RHI Magnesita under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further enquiries please contact:
Alexander Ordosch, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +43 699 1870 6162
Email: alexander.ordosch@rhimagnesita.com
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This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RHI Magnesita N.V. (RNS)
|Kranichberggasse 6
|1120 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 699 1870 6162
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@rhimagnesita.com
|Internet:
|https://ir.rhimagnesita.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0012650360
|EQS News ID:
|2392002
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2392002 01.09.2026 CET/CEST
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