  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
28.01.2021 06:39

Press Release: SGS 2020 Full Year Results

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

A Strong Performance in 2020 Confirms the Group's Strategic Evolution

"I am proud of the dynamism and responsiveness demonstrated by our

employees in a challenging period. Their hard work, commitment and

entrepreneurialism in supporting our customers have resulted in a strong

operational performance for SGS in 2020, reinforcing our leadership

position in the TIC industry.

We have taken significant strategic steps forward in 2020, both through

the acquisition of SYNLAB Analytics & Services (A&S) and by launching

the next phase of our planning. The strong operational performance

combined with this important move confirms our strategic evolution which

further aligns SGS to the key TIC 'megatrends'", said Frankie Ng, Chief

Executive Officer of SGS.

A Strong Financial Performance

Total Revenue reached CHF 5.6 billion, down by 15.1% (a decline of 8.8%

at constant currency*), notably driven by the disposal of the Petroleum

Service Corporation (PSC) in 2019. Organic Revenue* declined by 6.5%

impacted by the pandemic. A gradual improvement throughout H2 2020 was

experienced with a return to growth in December.

Operating Income decreased from CHF 1 082 million in prior year to CHF

795 million in 2020, mainly driven by the exceptional gain of CHF 268

million on the disposal of the PSC business in 2019 and the impact of

the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Adjusted Operating Income* decreased from CHF 1 063 million in prior

year to CHF 900 million in 2020, a decline of 15.3% (a decline of 8% at

constant currency*).

Adjusted Operating Income Margin* of 16.1% remained stable in 2020 at

historical rate but increased by 20 basis points at constant currency*.

This improvement was driven by the structural cost optimization program

implemented in H2 2019, strong cash collection (resulting in a lower

allowance for expected credit losses) and additional measures taken in

2020 due to the pandemic.

Profit Attributable to Equity Holders decreased from CHF 660 million in

2019 to CHF 480 million in 2020, a decrease of 27.3% over prior year.

Basic Earnings per Share decreased from CHF 87.45 in prior year to CHF

64.05, a decrease of 26.7%.

Free Cash Flow (FCF)* increased significantly by 12.6% from CHF 673

million in prior year to CHF 758 million in 2020 driven by strong

working capital management.

The Board of Directors is pleased to propose a Dividend to remain stable

at CHF 80 per share.

Significant Strategic Milestones Achieved In 2020

We have implemented the next stage of our strategic evolution with the

purpose of enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world for

employees, customers, shareholders and society. Our operational

structure has been simplified into six new focus areas, composed of four

divisions: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries &

Environment and Natural Resources and two cross-divisional strategic

units: Knowledge and Digital & Innovation. This will improve our market

approach and increase cooperation and agility in our global network.

The acquisition of SYNLAB Analytics & Services (A&S)

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yf1ZHq66HbJvQRr0jMesGoUhL_qBaiYnUWRDz0QjwluL2Yn3UB5XGnxMIXrcdd8camgDotgdWN43lI-yEiT1xAK4JEhen_XziHLlGS6Nu_mdFiU7EPMe_Mp0dHhX2nEY1CAYRFDYXIvky1OCDSIIM5gtbq4g9KSLdvD3m3jXY0JpM2WeLvE4bepXH47B-Xj1i0FRZXoyegExkJdBVhynr7RJzCWg1RcXc8WXR4KOP8D5PBfZ4CIB_oSaQWBcwnjsc_wbSoxzTZ6T32OnKrzU0895sfqiaZmBFL6_ve6hNjEUzJkQqYHFof2cpQ1xe_qEiiZuFqJvOmIuBabBHSAdsA==

further aligns SGS to the Health, Nutrition and Environment TIC

megatrends and enhances our market position in Europe. It also adds a

range of complex services and accelerates the adoption of our hub and

spoke model, offering greater scope for automation and digitalization

and generating strong operating synergies.

Throughout 2020, SGS has successfully developed our Next Normal

solutions

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_icZnDAYblMYTdSozGSin-G7naSXPmxzvojfE6QxRYYyPPR31-sb0MT5BUu2BiMBvOKS_IgrFBosOZOwuiWQszGM24QZrOElFfXU_fKn-ZezP7PPr-bPedr10eoGzyrqYdoxAL1IJqkWsN1D3ZRWD9lxWmTs6XdjJxoIiUFdF0SWLCAxCkBD7xMEfsj_oJrm1Ehq7_PaeNOoz3k92CTJl63YqqCEb_wKqSVqIs8iJ9NxfMSwo2GeSY8YY1X59tIpTnGXKhKLJDekhAGpmbfeUg==

and leveraged our remote service delivery solutions to better serve our

customers and society with higher value-added services. To provide

improved supply chain visibility, we leveraged our market-leading

technical capabilities and adapted our delivery models using our digital

tools and sensor-based technology. Remote inspection, audit, consulting

and other digital delivery solutions all gained customer traction and

acceptance in 2020.

Additional innovation of our service portfolio included our global Life

Sciences network delivering Covid-19 vaccine testing and new innovative

therapeutics for several global clients. We continue to be TIC market

leader in PPE testing and inspection. In addition, we have seen strong

progress on contract signings across our TIC services on disinfection

and business recovery.

We have defined our 2030 sustainability ambition which encompasses a

holistic and global approach to sustainability both in terms of how we

behave as a company and the value we provide to our customers through

our services. We will launch our 2030 sustainability plan in Q2 2021.

Financial Discipline and Continued Investment in Strategic Priority

Areas

We have continued to invest in high growth potential markets, reinforced

our pricing initiatives, cost control and working capital management and

successfully refinanced part of our debt in a challenging year.

-- We successfully issued two bonds with a total value of CHF 500 million.

-- We achieved over CHF 90 million of structural cost savings, coupled with

strong cost management and EVA-driven performance management.

-- Supported by our focused capital allocation strategy, we have continued

to invest heavily in our strategic priority areas including wireless, 5G,

semiconductors, food testing and investment into IT systems to continue

to drive productivity increases.

Download the full report (PDF) >

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1trn8beBxkdquF33NO-2bpdbP-1yxIxoAKDNy_ScYYGtkyFzGe19xRdAUxB1_rAf6OhNulM4-ZCWytic0AXThYvcO_p40o19Z_baSp9b4bRnJPxtWxWPOap_-e5fIqpHg2Fq59_yhKBN_gtkYaqU7EEcVPLaK7LmqxCi7YP2o2Q5AlpKB8PIadJRaFsqXbWN9AhFH0CKhj1ko0_O8wDZ3R5eCO7EH6YHowOTODXVjfaLby25WIedYm253o5KHzq4

Download the Alternative Performance Measures supplement (PDF) >

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1trn8beBxkdquF33NO-2bkBlSaAlgJqeJujTlZFuQYCFQLUXij7u0z_4QY0EyGUC0tQg4AhKVKvJlIfqeQ639A7c3DLZvJWGVsuyMJgcAwTPwljhW-0ko6ieS56O6ayzcP1Qn5V01bQ02H5-_9ObZJmlvHF43CHzUfGaU6oucL6PuQKCBtWC4n2IBvJcnYxfm84O_b9fTjJZD7_LOLC0YLN-d8QKbpTEdyCSBoNrZxBUDKPe4kaImJSN8OAhxFGRTj8wkZZqYEkyH2tt-wX9lUZ1qSEfOSrdWNfTdRUK3qvXJE9uUApla6aIjdjLP5Z4cB4SLfsKY7Qf6LPaPFIewA==

Join the webcast at 14:00 CET >

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=LCWjeKwUPBGY66dbgtnP3qGfOqVsIfP2tDOs9pFiLzsKF8Tx1Gtwou3A_cejcDzQ0L88wzBj2qvhw0ZGncfUE-w6K1xGThf-l6tDLhY1mpCpbYSqp0BbfDJOkFN4-f4oNtMQermcJWLSfssoufsba5u8FJFr1l27wfSIcd-xRFkL3sAA43fScDfx2awNDg4O9wNQUkijzfmRkj7YZA0D9L5us-_BLj4aYc7dlGvSPHYnOHFy5g_DtANW4rz4oiCQcoQk5asxnQxWOwcan4QW-w==

Learn more >

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=9S55zqczoAZhOKpslhYpc0oUsniubRv5exK1VdKcHkTBfWlbn65gbiN9Zdgc6Uf2dTWgLILSkBR2h9XOVQqoNgSv4jH8pvAXrmwYXjR3BX8inkOqTYu4OEeTT63yfq6TjLM_ZwGM_NDxf5XbmywiMWtLK4nlSc1w3ITLGVC8ohPVTHwjUyMp3eN0HKcpiAmj1RYARVBfSRIcJ5DO1BIenAmiy6WJRrLtamUTrCjAqamnsyI0KaLvA_O_L25dfTb1

* Alternative Performance Measures (APM) -- refer to the 2020 Full Year

APM document

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Toby Reeks

SVP Corporate Communication, Sustainability & Investor Relations

t: +41 79 641 83 02

Media: Daniel Rufenacht

Group VP Corporate Communications

t: +41 78 656 94 59

www.sgs.com

ABOUT SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and

certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for

quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a

network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Attachments

-- SGS 2020 Full Year Results Report Web

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d5d6a681-6cc7-4723-9daf-56f572a8621a

-- SGS 2020 Full Year Results Alternative Performance Measures Web

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cf585310-efe3-4ca0-9201-6f4d25ede442

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 00:39 ET (05:39 GMT)

Nachrichten zu SGS SA

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt-ETF-Sparplan beim Renditesieger anlegen und vom ETF Boom profitieren (Anzeige)
12.01.21
SGS-Aktie leichter: SGS kauft Labordienstleister von Novartis in Irland (Dow Jones)
09.12.20
QIX Dividenden Europa: Bei SGS E-Batterie-Testverfahren im Fokus, Siemens-Chef bekräftigt Konzernumbau Dividendenpolitik (finanzen.net)
22.07.20
SGS verfehlt beim Umsatz, aber übertrifft bei der Profitabilität (Handelszeitung)
21.07.20
Warenprüfung: SGS mit markanter Umsatzeinbusse im ersten Semester (Blick)
09.06.20
QIX Dividenden Europa: Zertifizierungsspezialist SGS verstärkt Kerngeschäft mit Übernahme in Frankreich (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
August von Finck gibt Beteiligung am Prüfkonzern SGS ab (Handelszeitung)
04.02.20
Aktien Schweiz schließen fest - SGS mit Platzierung schwach (Dow Jones)
04.02.20
August von Fink gibt Beteiligung am Prüfkonzern SGS ab (Handelszeitung)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SGS SA News
RSS Feed
SGS SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SGS SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.02.2013SGS SA kaufenVontobel Research
06.02.2013SGS SA kaufenVontobel Research
04.02.2013SGS SA kaufenVontobel Research
18.01.2013SGS SA kaufenVontobel Research
08.01.2013SGS SA kaufenVontobel Research
08.02.2013SGS SA kaufenVontobel Research
06.02.2013SGS SA kaufenVontobel Research
04.02.2013SGS SA kaufenVontobel Research
18.01.2013SGS SA kaufenVontobel Research
08.01.2013SGS SA kaufenVontobel Research
25.09.2012SGS SA holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
30.01.2012SGS SA neutralSarasin Research
25.01.2012SGS SA holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
17.01.2012SGS SA neutralSarasin Research
06.01.2012SGS SA holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SGS SA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene SGS SA News

12.01.21SGS-Aktie leichter: SGS kauft Labordienstleister von Novartis in Irland
12.01.21Novartis deal with SGS secures 100 Ringaskiddy jobs
Weitere SGS SA News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Florian Foerster von Invesco: ETF-Portfolio aufbauen: So gehts
Neues Kaufsignal nach Corona-Absturz: Dieser deutsche Autobauer überzeugt mit relativer Stärke
Starbucks hofft auf bessere Geschäfte - Aktie vor Entscheidung
DZ BANK - Pfeiffer Vacuum: Mit Unterdruck in neue Höhen
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Wandel bei Europäischen Banken
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Alles nur ein Spiel bei GameStop? Aktien-Flash Mob versus Shortseller-Profis
Was, wenn Inflation kommt?
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur SGS SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

SGS SA Peer Group News

04.01.21Intertek Group Plc : Total Voting Rights
24.11.20Intertek Group Plc : Holding(s) in Company
24.11.20Intertek Group Plc : Trading Statement
23.11.20Intertek Group Plc : Block listing Interim Review
12.10.20Intertek Group Plc : Director Declaration
25.08.20Intertek Group Plc : Holding(s) in Company
11.08.20Intertek Group Plc : Holding(s) in Company
11.08.20Intertek Group Plc : Director Declaration
31.07.20Intertek Group Plc : Intertek enters strategic partnership with BEXIMCO
31.07.20Intertek Group Plc : Half-year Report

News von

Diese deutschen Städte sind die Gewinner der Krise
Kommt 2021 die Inflation zurück?
Europa bekommt die Quittung für seinen Umgang mit der Corona-Krise
Flucht vor Corona? In der Schweiz wird das Zweit-Haus plötzlich erschwinglich
Beliebt, aber bald verboten? Das Ende des Einfamilienhauses

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Plug Power will neue Aktien ausgeben - so lautet der Kurs
Blackberry mit stärkster Aktienrally seit 27 Jahren: Der Hintergrund
DAX mehr als zwei Prozent im Minus - Stockende Corona-Impfungen setzen Börsen zu
DAX-Chartanalyse: Neuer Korridor hat sich etabliert
Die zehn besten Aktien aus dem MDAX

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefer -- Dow mit Kursrutsch -- Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an -- Tesla trotzt der Pandemie -- Facebook schlägt Erwartungen -- Apple, BMW, Microsoft, GameStop, Software AG im Fokus

Bitcoin rutscht unter 30.000-Dollar-Marke. HeidelbergCement trennt sich von Geschäft in Kuwait. Abbott Laboratories gewinnt dank Corona-Tests weiter an Fahrt. RWE könnte laut Kartellamt perspektivisch marktbeherrschend werden. SAP will mit Software-Paket aus einem Guss Cloud-Einstieg beschleunigen. AT&T schreibt Milliardenverlust.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen