TVR-Total Voting Rights
Werte in diesem Artikel
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Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Werbung
Werbung
31 March 2026
Werbung
Werbung
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Werbung
Werbung
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Funding Circle Holdings plc announces that its total issued listed share capital at the close of business on 31 March 2026 comprised 304,741,576 ordinary shares of 0.1p each fully paid. This figure includes 5,456,692 ordinary shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 299,284,884 ordinary shares with voting rights.
The above figure of 299,284,884 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Funding Circle Holdings plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.
By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|Sequence No.:
|422730
|EQS News ID:
|2301790
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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