NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel auf "Overweight" belassen. Generell sehe die Nachfrage in der europäischen Chemiebranche schwach, aber nicht schlimm aus, schrieb Chetan Udeshi in seiner am Mittwoch vorliegenden Einschätzung. Die Erwartungen an 2025 dürften weiter sinken. Bei DSM-Firmenich ist Udeshi am vorsichtigsten und bewertet die Aktien wie die von BASF und Lanxess mit "Underweight", stufte aber aus Bewertungsgründen Arkema auf "Neutral" hoch. Von Akzo Nobel erwartet der Experte derweil positive Quartalszahlen und sieht die Erwartungen für das zweite Halbjahr als mindestens erreichbar an./gl/ag

