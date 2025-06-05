Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel auf "Overweight" belassen. Generell sehe die Nachfrage in der europäischen Chemiebranche schwach, aber nicht schlimm aus, schrieb Chetan Udeshi in seiner am Mittwoch vorliegenden Einschätzung. Die Erwartungen an 2025 dürften weiter sinken. Bei DSM-Firmenich ist Udeshi am vorsichtigsten und bewertet die Aktien wie die von BASF und Lanxess mit "Underweight", stufte aber aus Bewertungsgründen Arkema auf "Neutral" hoch. Von Akzo Nobel erwartet der Experte derweil positive Quartalszahlen und sieht die Erwartungen für das zweite Halbjahr als mindestens erreichbar an./gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.06.2025 / 23:17 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.06.2025 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|11:01
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.06.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.06.25
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.25
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.06.25
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
