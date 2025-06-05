DAX 23.619 -0,1%ESt50 5.298 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 13,66 +0,5%Dow 43.089 +1,2%Nas 19.913 +1,4%Bitcoin 92.118 +0,9%Euro 1,1608 +0,0%Öl 68,09 +0,4%Gold 3.324 +0,0%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Overweight

11:01 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel auf "Overweight" belassen. Generell sehe die Nachfrage in der europäischen Chemiebranche schwach, aber nicht schlimm aus, schrieb Chetan Udeshi in seiner am Mittwoch vorliegenden Einschätzung. Die Erwartungen an 2025 dürften weiter sinken. Bei DSM-Firmenich ist Udeshi am vorsichtigsten und bewertet die Aktien wie die von BASF und Lanxess mit "Underweight", stufte aber aus Bewertungsgründen Arkema auf "Neutral" hoch. Von Akzo Nobel erwartet der Experte derweil positive Quartalszahlen und sieht die Erwartungen für das zweite Halbjahr als mindestens erreichbar an./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.06.2025 / 23:17 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.06.2025 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Overweight

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

11:01 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.06.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.06.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.25 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.06.25 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 64 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie gefragt: Akzo Nobel zeigt wohl Interesse für Lacke-Geschäft
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman dreht Akzo Nobel von 'Sell' auf 'Buy'
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 61 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
RSS Feed
Akzo Nobel N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen