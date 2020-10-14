|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
ConocoPhillips
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 34,53
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 34,53
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|08:01 Uhr
|ConocoPhillips Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.08.19
|ConocoPhillips overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.06.18
|ConocoPhillips Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|09.11.17
|ConocoPhillips Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.17
|ConocoPhillips overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.07.12
|ConocoPhillips sell
|UBS AG
|21.06.12
|ConocoPhillips sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.05.12
|ConocoPhillips sell
|UBS AG
|24.04.12
|ConocoPhillips sell
|UBS AG
|17.04.12
|ConocoPhillips sell
|UBS AG
|29.04.16
|ConocoPhillips Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.08.15
|ConocoPhillips Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|06.10.14
|ConocoPhillips Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.09.14
|ConocoPhillips Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|28.11.12
|ConocoPhillips halten
|Frankfurter Tagesdienst
