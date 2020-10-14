Aktie in diesem Artikel ConocoPhillips 29,22 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Aktie des Ölkonzerns ConocoPhillips angesichts einer möglichen Übernahme des Branchenkollegen Concho Resources auf "Outperform" belassen. Ein Zusammengehen der beiden finanziell und operativ starken Unternehmen werde am Markt offenbar positiv gesehen, schrieben die Analysten in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/he