ConocoPhillips Aktie WKN: 575302 / ISIN: US20825C1045

29,22EUR
-0,52EUR
-1,73%
11:17:43
STU
34,53USD
-0,35USD
-1,00%
14.10.2020
NYSE
15.10.2020 08:01

ConocoPhillips Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Aktie des Ölkonzerns ConocoPhillips angesichts einer möglichen Übernahme des Branchenkollegen Concho Resources auf "Outperform" belassen. Ein Zusammengehen der beiden finanziell und operativ starken Unternehmen werde am Markt offenbar positiv gesehen, schrieben die Analysten in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.10.2020 / 13:22 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.10.2020 / 13:22 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: ConocoPhillips Outperform

Unternehmen:
ConocoPhillips		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 34,53		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 34,53		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
 KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

