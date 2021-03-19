  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Ford Motor Aktie

12,40EUR
-0,20EUR
-1,59%
08:13:34
STU
11,71USD
-0,48USD
-3,94%
11:02:39
NDN

WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600 / Symbol: F

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
10.10.2022 10:26

Ford Motor Sell (UBS AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Ford von "Neutral" auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 13 auf 10 US-Dollar gesenkt. Analyst Patrick Hummel zeichnete in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie ein sehr düsteres Bild von der Autobranche. Binnen drei bis sechs Monaten dürfte es zu einem Überangebot kommen - einem abrupten Ende einer beispiellos guten Phase an Preismacht und Profitabilität. Er liege mit seinen Schätzungen für die Autohersteller nun um rund 40 Prozent unter den Markterwartungen und für die Zulieferer um etwa 30 Prozent. Gerade die Gewinneinbrüche der Massenhersteller würden noch unterschätzt, so Hummel. Papiere von Mercedes hebt er indes aufgrund ihres Luxusimages positiv heraus. Unter den Zulieferern präferiert er Autoliv, Valeo und Michelin./ag/men

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Ford Motor
Short
 SN9ZSE 3,87
0,32
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Ford Motor
Short
 SQ0YFH 8,62
0,15
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SN9ZSE, SQ0YFH. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.10.2022 / 05:54 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.10.2022 / 05:54 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ford Motor Sell

Unternehmen:
Ford Motor Co.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 10,00
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
$ 11,66		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,24%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 11,71		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,60%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Hummel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 10,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.

10:26 Uhr Ford Motor Sell UBS AG
19.03.21 Ford Motor overweight Barclays Capital
22.01.21 Ford Motor overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.12.20 Ford Motor Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.06.20 Ford Motor buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.

Nervosität bleibt: DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Gamesa-Übernahme durch Siemens Energy stockt -- XXXLutz greift nach Home24 -- Porsche, Twitter, Lufthansa, BASF im Fokus
Munich Re verschärft Richtlinien für Öl- und Gasprojektversicherung. Peloton-Chef sieht Sanierung in Gefahr. Schwedische Staatsanwaltschaft sieht Sabotage-Verdacht bei Nord-Stream-Lecks erhärtet. Amazon ordert E-Vierzigtonner von Volvo - Volvo-Aktie profitiert. Volkswagen will offenbar China-Joint-Venture für Software gründen. Elektro-Postschiff in Berlin gestartet.
07.10.22
Zacks.com featured highlights include American Airlines, CVR Energy, C.H. Robinson, Ford Motor and DISH Network (Zacks)
06.10.22
Deutscher Auto-Absatz stabilisiert sich im September weiter (Dow Jones)
06.10.22
Pkw-Absatz in Deutschland steigt im September offenbar um 14 Prozent (Reuters)
05.10.22
Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know (Zacks)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
Nervosität bleibt: DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Gamesa-Übernahme durch Siemens Energy stockt -- XXXLutz greift nach Home24 -- Porsche, Twitter, Lufthansa, BASF im Fokus
Munich Re verschärft Richtlinien für Öl- und Gasprojektversicherung. Peloton-Chef sieht Sanierung in Gefahr. Schwedische Staatsanwaltschaft sieht Sabotage-Verdacht bei Nord-Stream-Lecks erhärtet. Amazon ordert E-Vierzigtonner von Volvo - Volvo-Aktie profitiert. Volkswagen will offenbar China-Joint-Venture für Software gründen. Elektro-Postschiff in Berlin gestartet.
06.10.22
Deutscher Auto-Absatz stabilisiert sich im September weiter (Dow Jones)
06.10.22
Pkw-Absatz in Deutschland steigt im September offenbar um 14 Prozent (Reuters)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
04.10.22
Wie sich Tesla vom Branchenneuling zum E-Autoriesen vorkämpfen konnte (finanzen.net)
Nervosität bleibt: DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Gamesa-Übernahme durch Siemens Energy stockt -- XXXLutz greift nach Home24 -- Porsche, Twitter, Lufthansa, BASF im Fokus
Munich Re verschärft Richtlinien für Öl- und Gasprojektversicherung. Peloton-Chef sieht Sanierung in Gefahr. Schwedische Staatsanwaltschaft sieht Sabotage-Verdacht bei Nord-Stream-Lecks erhärtet. Amazon ordert E-Vierzigtonner von Volvo - Volvo-Aktie profitiert. Volkswagen will offenbar China-Joint-Venture für Software gründen. Elektro-Postschiff in Berlin gestartet.
07.10.22
Zacks.com featured highlights include American Airlines, CVR Energy, C.H. Robinson, Ford Motor and DISH Network (Zacks)
06.10.22
Deutscher Auto-Absatz stabilisiert sich im September weiter (Dow Jones)
06.10.22
Pkw-Absatz in Deutschland steigt im September offenbar um 14 Prozent (Reuters)
06.10.22
Nervosität bleibt: DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Gamesa-Übernahme durch Siemens Energy stockt -- XXXLutz greift nach Home24 -- Porsche, Twitter, Lufthansa, BASF im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.10.22
Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know (Zacks)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
Nervosität bleibt: DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Gamesa-Übernahme durch Siemens Energy stockt -- XXXLutz greift nach Home24 -- Porsche, Twitter, Lufthansa, BASF im Fokus
Munich Re verschärft Richtlinien für Öl- und Gasprojektversicherung. Peloton-Chef sieht Sanierung in Gefahr. Schwedische Staatsanwaltschaft sieht Sabotage-Verdacht bei Nord-Stream-Lecks erhärtet. Amazon ordert E-Vierzigtonner von Volvo - Volvo-Aktie profitiert. Volkswagen will offenbar China-Joint-Venture für Software gründen. Elektro-Postschiff in Berlin gestartet.
06.10.22
Deutscher Auto-Absatz stabilisiert sich im September weiter (Dow Jones)
06.10.22
Pkw-Absatz in Deutschland steigt im September offenbar um 14 Prozent (Reuters)
06.10.22
Nervosität bleibt: DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Gamesa-Übernahme durch Siemens Energy stockt -- XXXLutz greift nach Home24 -- Porsche, Twitter, Lufthansa, BASF im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)
05.10.22
Ford – Bounce nach Zahlen (Société Générale)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ford Motor Co. Newsmehr Ford Motor Co. Newsmehr Ford Motor Co. Newsmehr Ford Motor Co. Newsmehr Ford Motor Co. Newsmehr Ford Motor Co. Newsmehr Ford Motor Co. Newsmehr Ford Motor Co. Newsmehr Ford Motor Co. Newsmehr Ford Motor Co. Newsmehr Ford Motor Co. News
RSS Feed
Ford Motor Co. zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Ford Motor Aktie

-14,60%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -14,60%
Ø Kursziel: 10,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
8
8,5
9
9,5
10
10,5
11
11,5
UBS AG
10,00 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -14,60%
Ø Kursziel: 10,00
alle Ford Motor Co. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

09:37 Uhr General Motors Neutral
09:36 Uhr Ford Motor Sell
09:36 Uhr Vitesco Technologies Buy
09:35 Uhr Valeo SA Buy
09:35 Uhr Schaeffler Neutral
09:35 Uhr Tesla Buy
09:34 Uhr Stellantis Buy
09:33 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
09:33 Uhr BMW Neutral
09:33 Uhr Continental Neutral
09:32 Uhr Renault Neutral
09:32 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Neutral
08:41 Uhr PUMA Hold
08:21 Uhr Rheinmetall Buy
08:20 Uhr PUMA Buy
08:19 Uhr UBS Buy
07:20 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform
07:19 Uhr HOCHTIEF Hold
07:00 Uhr Fraport Underperform
06:30 Uhr Fresenius Hold
06:21 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Hold
07.10.22 Holcim Hold
07.10.22 Telefonica Deutschland Hold
07.10.22 RATIONAL Add
07.10.22 ABOUT YOU Buy
07.10.22 Stellantis Overweight
07.10.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
07.10.22 UniCredit Overweight
07.10.22 AstraZeneca Overweight
07.10.22 UBS Overweight
07.10.22 Continental Neutral
07.10.22 PUMA Overweight
07.10.22 Volvo (B) Neutral
07.10.22 TRATON Neutral
07.10.22 Daimler Truck Overweight
07.10.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
07.10.22 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
07.10.22 Kering Equal Weight
07.10.22 Richemont Overweight
07.10.22 ING Group Buy
07.10.22 Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
07.10.22 Diageo Buy
07.10.22 PUMA Buy
07.10.22 Siemens Outperform
07.10.22 Schneider Electric Outperform
07.10.22 CRH Outperform
07.10.22 Intel Sell
07.10.22 Swiss Re Sell
07.10.22 ASML NV Buy
07.10.22 ArcelorMittal Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass es in den kommenden sechs Monaten schwieriger wird, die eigenen Renditeerwartungen zu erzielen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen