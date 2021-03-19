|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Ford Motor Co.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 10,00
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
$ 11,66
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,24%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 11,71
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,60%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Hummel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 10,00
