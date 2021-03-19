ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Ford von "Neutral" auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 13 auf 10 US-Dollar gesenkt. Analyst Patrick Hummel zeichnete in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie ein sehr düsteres Bild von der Autobranche. Binnen drei bis sechs Monaten dürfte es zu einem Überangebot kommen - einem abrupten Ende einer beispiellos guten Phase an Preismacht und Profitabilität. Er liege mit seinen Schätzungen für die Autohersteller nun um rund 40 Prozent unter den Markterwartungen und für die Zulieferer um etwa 30 Prozent. Gerade die Gewinneinbrüche der Massenhersteller würden noch unterschätzt, so Hummel. Papiere von Mercedes hebt er indes aufgrund ihres Luxusimages positiv heraus. Unter den Zulieferern präferiert er Autoliv, Valeo und Michelin./ag/men