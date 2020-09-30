finanzen.net
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,07EUR
+0,03EUR
+3,25%
08:04:05
FSE
1,06EUR
+0,02EUR
+1,81%
14:48:55
BTE
19.10.2020 10:06

International Consolidated Airlines overweight (Barclays Capital)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) vor Quartalszahlen von 188 auf 120 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Rishika Savjani überarbeitete in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie ihre Schätzungen für die europäischen Fluggesellschaften. Damit trug sie der moderaten Kapazitätserholung im Kurzstreckengeschäft im dritten Quartal sowie dem erwarteten schwierigen Wintergeschäft Rechnung. Sie bevorzugt weiterhin die Billigflieger und unter diesen Ryanair und Wizz Air wegen deren starker Bilanzen und der niedrigen Kosten. IAG drohe im Schlussquartal weiter Druck durch die niedrigen Ticketpreise./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.10.2020 / 15:21 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.10.2020 / 04:00 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines overweight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,20 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,07 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,68%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Rishika Savjani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,33 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

10:06 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
30.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy HSBC
16.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
14.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 2,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
HSBC
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
UBS AG
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
3 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
3 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 2,33
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

