finanzen.net
Lloyds Banking Group Aktie WKN: 871784 / ISIN: GB0008706128

0,73EUR
-0,01EUR
-1,57%
17:35:42
XETRA
0,62GBP
-0,01GBP
-0,85%
19:45:01
LSE
09.01.2020 15:16

Lloyds Banking Group overweight (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Lloyds von 72 auf 75 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Angesichts des strukturellen Wachstums, angestrebter Marktanteilsgewinne und einer vorteilhaften Kapitalstruktur könnte das Versicherungsgeschäft des Finanzkonzerns zu einem der profitabelsten Wachstumsmotoren werden, schrieb Analyst Alvaro Serrano in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.01.2020 / 04:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Lloyds Banking Group overweight

Unternehmen:
Lloyds Banking Group		 Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		 Kursziel:
0,75 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
0,62 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,97%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
0,62 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,68%
Analyst Name:
Alvaro Serrano 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,64 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Lloyds Banking Group

15:16 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group overweight Morgan Stanley
17.12.19 Lloyds Banking Group Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.12.19 Lloyds Banking Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.12.19 Lloyds Banking Group Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.12.19 Lloyds Banking Group Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Lloyds Banking Group

IPO
Börsengang von Jacobs und Peet's soll anscheinend drei Milliarden Euro bringen
Der Börsengang der Kaffee-Beteiligungen der deutschen Milliardärs-Familie Reimann soll einem Zeitungsbericht zufolge im kommenden Jahr bis zu drei Milliarden Euro einbringen.
03.09.19
DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Johnson büßt Mehrheit im Unterhaus ein -- ISM-Index für US-Industrie auf Tiefstand seit 2016 -- Fielmann, Sanofi, Bayer, Varta, Home24, IBM im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.06.19
DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt tiefer -- Bitcoin-Kurs nähert sich 10.000-Dollar-Marke -- Canopy Growth steigert Umsatz und weitet Verluste aus -- METRO, T-Mobile, Sprint im Fokus (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Wall Street letztlich deutlich im MInus -- DAX schließt mit Gewinn -- US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins zum ersten Mal seit über 10 Jahren -- RIB, PUMA, Lloyds, Airbus, Aston Martin im Fokus (finanzen.net)
09.09.19
DAX schließt etwas höher -- Dow behauptet -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- US-Bundesstaaten kündigen Kartellermittlungen gegen Google an -- Singulus, AT&T, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
10.09.19
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Apple stellt neue iPhones vor -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, US-Pharmawerte, BMW im Fokus (finanzen.net)
31.10.19
Wall Street schließt schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- PSA und FCA planen Fusion -- Facebook & Apple übertreffen Erwartungen -- Samsung verdient weniger -- Zalando, RATIONAL im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.12.19
Börsengang von Jacobs und Peet's soll anscheinend drei Milliarden Euro bringen (Reuters)
20.02.19
Lloyds erhöht die Dividende und kündigt Aktienrückkauf an (MyDividends)
Kursziele Lloyds Banking Group Aktie

+2,62%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,62%
Ø Kursziel: 0,64
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
UBS AG
1 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
HSBC
1 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1 £
RBC Capital Markets
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Morgan Stanley
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,62%
Ø Kursziel: 0,64
alle Lloyds Banking Group Kursziele

