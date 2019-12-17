NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Lloyds von 72 auf 75 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Angesichts des strukturellen Wachstums, angestrebter Marktanteilsgewinne und einer vorteilhaften Kapitalstruktur könnte das Versicherungsgeschäft des Finanzkonzerns zu einem der profitabelsten Wachstumsmotoren werden, schrieb Analyst Alvaro Serrano in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.01.2020 / 04:30 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.