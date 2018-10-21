finanzen.net

Manhattan Associates Aktie WKN: 913804 / ISIN: US5627501092
Symbol: MANH

68,29EUR
+3,99EUR
+6,21%
15:25:13
STU
72,83USD
+1,06USD
+1,48%
02:00:00
NAS
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
24.07.2019 15:14
Bewerten
(0)

Manhattan Associates Buy (The Benchmark Company)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat das Kursziel für Manhattan Associates Inc. von 75 auf 90 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Manhattan Associates Buy

Unternehmen:
Manhattan Associates Inc.		Analyst:
The Benchmark Company		Kursziel:
90,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Buy		Kurs*:
68,99 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		Kurs aktuell:
72,83 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Manhattan Associates Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15:14 UhrManhattan Associates BuyThe Benchmark Company
14.09.2018Manhattan Associates BuyThe Benchmark Company
01.02.2017Manhattan Associates BuyThe Benchmark Company
21.10.2015Manhattan Associates BuyThe Benchmark Company
19.10.2015Manhattan Associates BuyLake Street
15:14 UhrManhattan Associates BuyThe Benchmark Company
14.09.2018Manhattan Associates BuyThe Benchmark Company
01.02.2017Manhattan Associates BuyThe Benchmark Company
21.10.2015Manhattan Associates BuyThe Benchmark Company
19.10.2015Manhattan Associates BuyLake Street
25.10.2006Update Manhattan Associates Inc.: HoldCantor Fitzgerald
30.06.2006Update Manhattan Associates Inc.: Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
04.04.2006Update Manhattan Associates Inc.: HoldKeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald
05.10.2005Update Manhattan Associates Inc.: NeutralHillard Lyons
01.07.2005Update Manhattan Associates Inc.: HoldAG Edwards

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Manhattan Associates Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Manhattan Associates Inc.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
21.07.19
Ausblick: Manhattan Associates legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
21.04.19
Ausblick: Manhattan Associates stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
03.02.19
Ausblick: Manhattan Associates legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
21.10.18
Ausblick: Manhattan Associates vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Manhattan Associates News
RSS Feed
Manhattan Associates zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Manhattan Associates Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
70
75
80
85
90
95
100
105
110
The Benchmark Company
90 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
alle Manhattan Associates Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:36 UhrDeutsche Bank Halten
15:16 UhrDaimler Halten
15:06 UhrTelefonica Deutschland Halten
14:01 UhrCovestro Halten
13:36 UhrFresenius Medical Care buy
13:36 UhrQIAGEN Halten
13:36 UhrFresenius SECo buy
13:26 UhrDeutsche Bank Underperform
13:21 UhrDaimler Outperform
13:16 UhrTelefonica Deutschland Hold
12:56 UhrCovestro neutral
12:36 UhrSoftware Neutral
12:36 UhrCovestro Neutral
12:21 UhrDaimler Neutral
12:06 UhrBeiersdorf Hold
12:01 UhrDaimler Verkaufen
11:56 UhrDaimler Hold
11:51 UhrSoftware buy
11:51 UhrTelefonica Deutschland Neutral
11:46 UhrContinental buy
11:41 UhrNemetschek SE neutral
11:36 UhrCovestro Hold
11:11 UhrCovestro Neutral
11:06 UhrDeutsche Bank Neutral
11:01 UhrDaimler Sell
10:51 UhrCovestro Sell
09:56 UhrCovestro overweight
09:56 UhrTelefonica Deutschland Neutral
09:51 UhrDeutsche Bank Neutral
08:16 UhrLufthansa Hold
08:16 UhrSartorius vz Sell
23.07.19thyssenkrupp Hold
23.07.19Software buy
23.07.19Merck kaufen
23.07.19Software Halten
23.07.19Sartorius vz Hold
23.07.19Continental kaufen
23.07.19BMW overweight
23.07.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
23.07.19Continental Neutral

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Verteidigungsministerin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will eine deutliche Steigerung der deutschen Rüstungsausgaben. Unterstützen Sie diese Forderung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:31 Uhr
DAX freundlich -- Dow startet schwächer -- Deutsche Bank mit höherem Milliardenverlust als erwartet -- Snap verdient mehr -- Daimler tief in den roten Zahlen -- AT&T, Visa, Covestro im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:34 Uhr
Snap-Aktie schießt hoch: Snapchat-Mutter Snap verdient deutlich mehr
Aktie im Fokus
15:35 Uhr
Visa-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Visa mit Gewinn- und Umsatzsprung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
EVOTEC SE566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750