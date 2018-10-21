|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Manhattan Associates Inc.
|Analyst:
The Benchmark Company
|Kursziel:
90,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
68,99 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
72,83 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|15:14 Uhr
|Manhattan Associates Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|14.09.2018
|Manhattan Associates Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|01.02.2017
|Manhattan Associates Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|21.10.2015
|Manhattan Associates Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|19.10.2015
|Manhattan Associates Buy
|Lake Street
|25.10.2006
|Update Manhattan Associates Inc.: Hold
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|30.06.2006
|Update Manhattan Associates Inc.: Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.04.2006
|Update Manhattan Associates Inc.: Hold
|KeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald
|05.10.2005
|Update Manhattan Associates Inc.: Neutral
|Hillard Lyons
|01.07.2005
|Update Manhattan Associates Inc.: Hold
|AG Edwards
|04.04.2006
|Update Manhattan Associates Inc.: Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.03.2005
|Update Manhattan Associates Inc.: Underweight
|JP Morgan
