Repsol Aktie
WKN 876845
ISIN ES0173516115
Symbol REPYF
Repsol Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Repsol von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 17 auf 11,50 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Henri Patricot verwies in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar auf das immer schwierigere Konjunkturumfeld und die Risiken für den Marktkonsens. Die erhoffte Erholung der Raffineriemargen der Spanier sei bislang nicht eingetreten./ag/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.09.2024 / 17:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Repsol S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
11,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
11,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,28%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
11,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,62%
|
Analyst Name:
Henri Patricot
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Repsol S.A.
|08:01
|Repsol Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.20
|Repsol buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.19
|Repsol Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.16
|Repsol Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.02.16
|Repsol Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.20
|Repsol buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.01.16
|Repsol buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|06.10.15
|Repsol overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|31.07.15
|Repsol overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|01.07.15
|Repsol overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|16.10.15
|Repsol Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.10.15
|Repsol Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.09.15
|Repsol Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.08.15
|Repsol Reduce
|Nomura
|15.06.15
|Repsol Reduce
|Nomura
|25.02.16
|Repsol Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)