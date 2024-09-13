DAX 18.699 +1,0%ESt50 4.844 +0,6%MSCI World 3.638 +0,1%Dow 41.394 +0,7%Nas 17.684 +0,7%Bitcoin 52.864 -1,0%Euro 1,1107 +0,3%Öl 71,86 -0,4%Gold 2.589 +0,3%
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.
Top News
Aktie von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway erleidet längste Verlustserie seit über einem Jahrzehnt
Goldpreis-Rally setzt sich fort: Neues Rekordhoch
Repsol Aktie

11,81 EUR -0,07 EUR -0,55 %
STU
11,89 EUR +0,16 EUR +1,32 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 13,47 Mrd. EUR KGV 5,47 Div. Rendite 5,42

WKN 876845

ISIN ES0173516115

Symbol REPYF

UBS AG

Repsol Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Repsol Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Repsol S.A.
11,81 EUR -0,07 EUR -0,55%
Charts| News| Analysen
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Repsol von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 17 auf 11,50 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Henri Patricot verwies in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar auf das immer schwierigere Konjunkturumfeld und die Risiken für den Marktkonsens. Die erhoffte Erholung der Raffineriemargen der Spanier sei bislang nicht eingetreten./ag/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.09.2024 / 17:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Repsol S.A.

08:01 Repsol Neutral UBS AG
01.07.20 Repsol buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.07.19 Repsol Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.05.16 Repsol Neutral UBS AG
29.02.16 Repsol Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Repsol S.A.

