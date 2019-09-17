  • Suche
Die Lieblings-Investments der Deutschen - Auf welche Anlagen Sparer in einer Welt ohne Zinsen setzen - und was das langfristig bedeutet.

Standard Chartered Aktie WKN: 859123 / ISIN: GB0004082847

5,40EUR
-0,05EUR
-0,92%
09:56:25
STU
23.04.2021 08:41

Standard Chartered buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Standard Chartered vor Quartalszahlen von 594 auf 629 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Rückenwind erhalte die britische Bank von der Kostenkontrolle und von einer voraussichtlichen Erholung der Erträge ab dem zweiten Quartal, schrieb Analyst Joseph Dickerson in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das erste Quartal dürfte hingegen den Aktienkurs noch nicht ins Laufen bringen./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.04.2021 / 18:34 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.04.2021 / 18:34 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Standard Chartered buy

Unternehmen:
Standard Chartered plc		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
6,29 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
4,79 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
31,37%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
4,77 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,92%
Analyst Name:
Joseph Dickerson 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,29 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Standard Chartered plc

08:41 Uhr Standard Chartered buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.09.19 Standard Chartered overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.18 Standard Chartered Neutral UBS AG
01.08.18 Standard Chartered Hold HSBC
31.07.18 Standard Chartered Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Reales Interesse
Nach Short Squeeze-Sprung: So sind die Aussichten für den Silberpreis
Während des Kräftemessens mit Hedgefonds haben sich die im Internet organisierten Privatanleger auch auf Silber gestürzt. Doch selbst ohne diesen Effekt sehen Analysten die weitere Entwicklung des Edelmetalls positiv.
14.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Standard Chartered gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
31.03.21
Standard Chartered Bank AG -- Moody's assigns Prime-1 short-term local-currency rating to Standard Chartered Bank AG's commercial paper program (Moodys)
30.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX schraubt seine Rekordmarke über 15.000 Punkte (Dow Jones)
30.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX weiter in Rekordlaune (Dow Jones)
30.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX weiter in Rekordlaune (Dow Jones)
29.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Ende der Suez-Krise stützt Börsen (Dow Jones)
29.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen verteidigen Gewinne - Übernahmefantasie in Spanien (Dow Jones)
29.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen mit Gewinnen - Übernahmefantasie in Spanien (Dow Jones)
Analysensuche

Kursziele Standard Chartered Aktie

+31,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +31,92%
Ø Kursziel: 6,29
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
5
5,5
6
6,5
7
7,5
Jefferies & Company Inc.
6 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +31,92%
Ø Kursziel: 6,29
alle Standard Chartered plc Kursziele

