NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Standard Chartered vor Quartalszahlen von 594 auf 629 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Rückenwind erhalte die britische Bank von der Kostenkontrolle und von einer voraussichtlichen Erholung der Erträge ab dem zweiten Quartal, schrieb Analyst Joseph Dickerson in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das erste Quartal dürfte hingegen den Aktienkurs noch nicht ins Laufen bringen./bek/mis