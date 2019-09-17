|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Standard Chartered plc
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
6,29 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
4,79 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31,37%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
4,77 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,92%
|
Analyst Name:
Joseph Dickerson
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,29 £
