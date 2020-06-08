finanzen.net

Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

32,01EUR
-0,86EUR
-2,62%
17:03:59
STU
25.06.2020 19:56

Yara International ASA buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Yara von 380 auf 400 norwegische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Christian Faitz untersuchte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie Unternehmen aus dem europäischen Agrarchemiebereich mögliche Einflüsse von Covid-19. Er hält eine neue Wertschätzung der lokalen Landwirtschaft für möglich und sieht Vorteile für die Preisgestaltung. Unternehmen mit Schwerpunkt in Agarchemie und Saatgut dürften am besten dran sein, Düngerhersteller indes eher weiter leiden./ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
400,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
344,20 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,21%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
344,20 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,21%
Analyst Name:
Christian Faitz 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
399,00 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

19:56 Uhr Yara International ASA buy Kepler Cheuvreux
08.06.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
21.05.20 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.05.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
04.05.20 Yara International ASA buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+15,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,92%
Ø Kursziel: 399,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
360
370
380
390
400
410
420
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
360,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
415,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
400,00 NKr
UBS AG
400,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,92%
Ø Kursziel: 399,00
