Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

36,42EUR
+1,44EUR
+4,12%
16:11:16
STU
20.07.2020 12:11

Yara International ASA buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Yara von 400 auf 410 norwegische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Nach den Quartalszahlen des norwegischen Düngemittelherstellers zum zweiten Quartal bleibe er positiv gestimmt, schrieb Analyst Andreas Bertheussen in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Niedrigere Absatzmengen seien durch niedrigere Fixkosten und höhere Margen mehr als wettgemacht worden./la/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
410,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
370,00 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,81%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
386,00 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,22%
Analyst Name:
Andreas Bertheussen 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
398,33 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+3,20%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,20%
Ø Kursziel: 398,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
360
370
380
390
400
410
420
Kepler Cheuvreux
410,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
415,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
375,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
UBS AG
410,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
360,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,20%
Ø Kursziel: 398,33
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

