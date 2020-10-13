|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
410,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
345,80 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,57%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
346,53 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,32%
|
Analyst Name:
Andreas Bertheussen
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
409,00 NKr
|15:11 Uhr
