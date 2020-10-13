finanzen.net
14.10.2020 15:11

Yara International ASA buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Yara vor Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 410 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Die jüngste Margenbelastung des Düngemittelkonzerns dürfte sich im vierten Quartal fortsetzen, schrieb Analyst Andreas Bertheussen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie sei nach dem jüngsten Kursverfall aber attraktiv bewertet./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

