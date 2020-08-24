|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
364,30 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,29%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
362,70 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,80%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
400,83 NKr
