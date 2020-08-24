finanzen.net

Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

34,76EUR
-0,42EUR
-1,19%
16:33:26
STU
01.09.2020 14:46

Yara International ASA buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Yara auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegische Kronen belassen. Die Schätzungen für die Chemieunternehmen für das dritte Quartal hätten Luft nach oben, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Allerdings sollten die Erwartungen an das zweite Halbjahr insgesamt wegen der jüngst steigenden Corona-Infektionszahlen nicht zu hoch gehängt werden. Mit Blick auf eine mögliche Erholung favorisiere er weiterhin Akzo Nobel, Wacker Chemie und Yara und als Wachstumswetten Air Liquide, DSM, Givaudan und Linde./gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.08.2020 / 16:35 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.09.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
364,30 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,29%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
362,70 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,80%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
400,83 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

14:46 Uhr Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
24.08.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
21.07.20 Yara International ASA buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.07.20 Yara International ASA buy Kepler Cheuvreux
17.07.20 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+10,51%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,51%
Ø Kursziel: 400,83
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
360
370
380
390
400
410
420
UBS AG
420,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
420,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
360,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
375,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
410,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,51%
Ø Kursziel: 400,83
