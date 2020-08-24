ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Yara auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegische Kronen belassen. Die Schätzungen für die Chemieunternehmen für das dritte Quartal hätten Luft nach oben, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Allerdings sollten die Erwartungen an das zweite Halbjahr insgesamt wegen der jüngst steigenden Corona-Infektionszahlen nicht zu hoch gehängt werden. Mit Blick auf eine mögliche Erholung favorisiere er weiterhin Akzo Nobel, Wacker Chemie und Yara und als Wachstumswetten Air Liquide, DSM, Givaudan und Linde./gl/ajx