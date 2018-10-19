|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
320,00 NOK
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
408,90 NOK
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-21,74%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
408,90 NOK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-21,74%
|Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
380,75 NOK
|15:06 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Sell
|09:46 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|26.06.2019
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|26.06.2019
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|17.06.2019
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|09:46 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|26.04.2019
|Yara International ASA overweight
|03.04.2019
|Yara International ASA buy
|26.03.2019
|Yara International ASA buy
|12.02.2019
|Yara International ASA buy
|26.06.2019
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|26.06.2019
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|17.06.2019
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|16.05.2019
|Yara International ASA Hold
|02.10.2018
|Yara International ASA Hold
|15:06 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Sell
|20.05.2019
|Yara International ASA Sell
|26.04.2019
|Yara International ASA Sell
|11.04.2019
|Yara International ASA Sell
|26.03.2019
|Yara International ASA Sell
