Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

42,10EUR
-0,89EUR
-2,06%
16:15:05
STU
408,90NOK
+4,50NOK
+1,11%
18:00:00
STF
27.06.2019 15:06
Yara International ASA Sell (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Yara nach einem Kapitalmarkttag des Düngerherstellers auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 320 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Der Fokus habe auf Premiumprodukten, Kosteneinsparungen und Investitionsdisziplin nach 2020 gelegen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Um die Kostenseite zu verbessern, müsse sich die Branche zunächst erholen. Der geplante Börsengang des Industrie-Geschäfts könnte bedeuten, dass Yara keinen adäquaten Käufer dafür gefunden habe./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.06.2019 / 15:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.06.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Sell

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		Analyst:
UBS AG		Kursziel:
320,00 NOK
Rating jetzt:
Sell		Kurs*:
408,90 NOK		Abst. Kursziel*:
-21,74%
Rating vorher:
Sell		Kurs aktuell:
408,90 NOK		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-21,74%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
380,75 NOK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

15:06 UhrYara International ASA SellUBS AG
09:46 UhrYara International ASA buyDeutsche Bank AG
26.06.2019Yara International ASA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.06.2019Yara International ASA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:46 UhrYara International ASA buyDeutsche Bank AG
26.04.2019Yara International ASA overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.04.2019Yara International ASA buyDeutsche Bank AG
26.03.2019Yara International ASA buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.02.2019Yara International ASA buyDeutsche Bank AG
26.06.2019Yara International ASA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.06.2019Yara International ASA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.05.2019Yara International ASA HoldKepler Cheuvreux
02.10.2018Yara International ASA HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

IPO
Yara erwägt Börsengang des Geschäfts mit Industrie-Stickstoff - Aktie klettert
Der norwegische Konzern Yara will sich auf das klassische Düngergeschäft konzentrieren und prüft einen Börsengang der Sparte für industrielle Stickstoffprodukte.
17.06.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Yara auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 400 norwegische Kronen (dpa-afx)
31.05.19
Analysten sehen bei Yara International ASA-Aktie fallende Kurse (finanzen.net)
30.04.19
Analysten sehen bei Yara International ASA-Aktie fallende Kurse (finanzen.net)
25.04.19
Ausblick: Yara International ASA legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
31.03.19
So schätzen Analysten die Yara International ASA-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
28.02.19
Was Analysten von der Yara International ASA-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
07.02.19
Ausblick: Yara International ASA informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
19.10.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Yara auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 440 Kronen (dpa-afx)

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

-6,88%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -6,88%
Ø Kursziel: 380,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 4
Sell: 2
300
320
340
360
380
400
420
440
460
Morgan Stanley
340 NKr
BNP PARIBAS
440 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
335 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
418 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
353 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
400 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
440 NKr
UBS AG
320 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -6,88%
Ø Kursziel: 380,75
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

