ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Yara nach einem Kapitalmarkttag des Düngerherstellers auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 320 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Der Fokus habe auf Premiumprodukten, Kosteneinsparungen und Investitionsdisziplin nach 2020 gelegen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Um die Kostenseite zu verbessern, müsse sich die Branche zunächst erholen. Der geplante Börsengang des Industrie-Geschäfts könnte bedeuten, dass Yara keinen adäquaten Käufer dafür gefunden habe./ajx/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.06.2019 / 15:10 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.06.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



