  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

40,44EUR
-0,47EUR
-1,15%
10:33:21
STU
416,10NOK
-1,90NOK
-0,45%
11.02.2021
STF
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
10.02.2021 12:06

Yara International ASA Underperform (Credit Suisse Group)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 350 norwegische Kronen belassen. Die Preisentwicklung bei Stickstoff sei zwar günstig, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings gebe es Zweifel an der Nachhaltigkeit. Der Düngerhersteller werde höher bewertet als andere Unternehmen der Branche./mf/ag

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Yara International
Short
 SD9YV2 3,71
1,09
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Yara International
Short
 CL24D0 6,88
0,59
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD9YV2, CL24D0. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.02.2021 / 18:36 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 05:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Underperform

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
350,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
414,40 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,54%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
416,10 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-15,89%
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
406,00 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

11.02.21 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.02.21 Yara International ASA Underperform Credit Suisse Group
10.02.21 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
10.02.21 Yara International ASA buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.02.21 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA News
RSS Feed
Yara International ASA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

-2,43%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,43%
Ø Kursziel: 406,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
340
360
380
400
420
440
Kepler Cheuvreux
410,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
400,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
350,00 NKr
UBS AG
450,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,43%
Ø Kursziel: 406,00
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:23 Uhr AstraZeneca buy
11:23 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
11:23 Uhr Pernod Ricard buy
11:23 Uhr Schneider Electric Hold
11:22 Uhr Deutsche Börse buy
11:22 Uhr Zurich Insurance Hold
11:21 Uhr Commerzbank Hold
11:21 Uhr LOréal buy
11:21 Uhr LOréal buy
10:50 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
10:50 Uhr Daimler overweight
10:43 Uhr Roche Outperform
09:53 Uhr Amadeus IT Underperform
09:49 Uhr SAFRAN Neutral
09:12 Uhr Shell B Outperform
09:11 Uhr Sanofi overweight
09:10 Uhr RELX overweight
09:10 Uhr Pernod Ricard Neutral
09:09 Uhr Commerzbank Neutral
08:59 Uhr ArcelorMittal Neutral
08:59 Uhr Air France-KLM Underperform
08:59 Uhr Pernod Ricard Neutral
08:58 Uhr ING Group overweight
08:57 Uhr ING Group Conviction Buy List
08:56 Uhr ING Group buy
08:47 Uhr Pernod Ricard overweight
08:09 Uhr easyJet Outperform
07:47 Uhr Prudential buy
07:47 Uhr Swiss Re Hold
07:46 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
07:45 Uhr Hannover Rück buy
07:45 Uhr Zurich Insurance Hold
07:45 Uhr AXA buy
07:40 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
07:12 Uhr PayPal Outperform
07:00 Uhr Aroundtown SA Hold
06:53 Uhr EssilorLuxottica buy
06:43 Uhr Scout24 buy
11.02.21 Shell B buy
11.02.21 Santander Outperform
11.02.21 ArcelorMittal overweight
11.02.21 Schneider Electric Outperform
11.02.21 Scout24 Neutral
11.02.21 Infineon buy
11.02.21 LOréal overweight
11.02.21 LOréal Sector Perform
11.02.21 LOréal Underperform
11.02.21 Zurich Insurance Sector Perform
11.02.21 thyssenkrupp kaufen
11.02.21 Deutsche Börse kaufen

Top-Rankings

Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung hält bisher an der umstrittenen Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 fest. Sollte das Projekt mit Russland fortgesetzt werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen