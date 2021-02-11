ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 350 norwegische Kronen belassen. Die Preisentwicklung bei Stickstoff sei zwar günstig, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings gebe es Zweifel an der Nachhaltigkeit. Der Düngerhersteller werde höher bewertet als andere Unternehmen der Branche./mf/ag