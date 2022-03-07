ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Yara von 390 auf 360 norwegische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Trotz der jüngst deutlich gestiegenen Prognosen für die Stickstoffdüngerpreise belasteten die jüngsten Gaspreisanstiege erheblich, schrieb Analyst Samuel Perry in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. So ist die Herstellung von Stickstoffdünger sehr energieintensiv./ck/mis