|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
360,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
Underperform
|Kurs*:
421,00 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,49%
|Rating vorher:
Underperform
|Kurs aktuell:
421,60 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,61%
|
Analyst Name:
Samuel Perry
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
466,25 NKr
|13:26 Uhr
|10.03.22
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|10.03.22
|Zalando Neutral
|10.03.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|10.03.22
|Hannover Rück Overweight
|10.03.22
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|10.03.22
|Klöckner Halten
|10.03.22
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|10.03.22
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|10.03.22
|HUGO BOSS Buy
