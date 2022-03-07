  • Suche
Yara International ASA Aktie

43,10EUR
+0,41EUR
+0,96%
13:22:55
FSE
421,60NOK
+31,70NOK
+8,13%
13:38:59
CHX

WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

11.03.2022 13:26

Yara International ASA Underperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Yara von 390 auf 360 norwegische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Trotz der jüngst deutlich gestiegenen Prognosen für die Stickstoffdüngerpreise belasteten die jüngsten Gaspreisanstiege erheblich, schrieb Analyst Samuel Perry in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. So ist die Herstellung von Stickstoffdünger sehr energieintensiv./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.03.2022 / 05:27 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.03.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Underperform

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
360,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
421,00 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,49%
Rating vorher:
Underperform		 Kurs aktuell:
421,60 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-14,61%
Analyst Name:
Samuel Perry 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
466,25 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

13:26 Uhr Yara International ASA Underperform Credit Suisse Group
07.03.22 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.02.22 Yara International ASA Neutral UBS AG
24.01.22 Yara International ASA Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
18.01.22 Yara International ASA Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+10,59%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,59%
Ø Kursziel: 466,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
350
400
450
500
550
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
500,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
575,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
360,00 NKr
UBS AG
430,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,59%
Ø Kursziel: 466,25
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

