DAILY PREVIEW: Events for June 30th 2025
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Monday,
June 30th 2025
^
COMPANY EVENTS
10:00 DEU: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner, Annual General Meeting
10:00 DEU: Nagarro, Annual General Meeting
15:00 DEU: Deutsche Börse, ISS Stoxx Investor Day
17:45 DEU: Mercedes-Benz, Pre-Close Call Q2
DEU Evonik, Update Call Q2 Days 1/2
COMPANY EVENTS WITH NO TIME SPECIFIED
CHE: Meyer Burger Technology, Annual General Meeting
ECONOMIC DATA
BGR: Central Bank, Interest Rate Decision
01:50 JPN: Industrial Production 5/25 Preliminary
03:30 CHN: PMI Manufacturing / Services
08:00 DEU: Im- / Export prices 5/25
08:00 DEU: Retail Sales 5/25
08:00 SWE: Retail Sales 5/25
08:00 DNK: Jobless Rate 5/25
08:00 DNK: GDP Q1/25 (2nd est.)
08:30 HUN: Producer Prices 5/25
09:00 AUT: Producer Prices 5/25
10:00 EUR: Money Supply M3 5/25
10:00 POL: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary
11:00 ITA: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary
12:00 IRL: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary
12:00 PRT: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary
14:00 DEU: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary
15:45 USA: MNI Chicago PMI 6/25
°
While all data were researched with the greatest care, dpa-AFX
Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this
information. All time designations are provided in CEST.
Copyright dpa-AFX