DAILY PREVIEW: Events for June 30th 2025

30.06.25 06:04 Uhr

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Monday,

June 30th 2025

COMPANY EVENTS

10:00 DEU: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner, Annual General Meeting

10:00 DEU: Nagarro, Annual General Meeting

15:00 DEU: Deutsche Börse, ISS Stoxx Investor Day

17:45 DEU: Mercedes-Benz, Pre-Close Call Q2

DEU Evonik, Update Call Q2 Days 1/2

COMPANY EVENTS WITH NO TIME SPECIFIED

CHE: Meyer Burger Technology, Annual General Meeting

ECONOMIC DATA

BGR: Central Bank, Interest Rate Decision

01:50 JPN: Industrial Production 5/25 Preliminary

03:30 CHN: PMI Manufacturing / Services

08:00 DEU: Im- / Export prices 5/25

08:00 DEU: Retail Sales 5/25

08:00 SWE: Retail Sales 5/25

08:00 DNK: Jobless Rate 5/25

08:00 DNK: GDP Q1/25 (2nd est.)

08:30 HUN: Producer Prices 5/25

09:00 AUT: Producer Prices 5/25

10:00 EUR: Money Supply M3 5/25

10:00 POL: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary

11:00 ITA: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary

12:00 IRL: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary

12:00 PRT: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary

14:00 DEU: Consumer Prices 6/25 Preliminary

15:45 USA: MNI Chicago PMI 6/25

While all data were researched with the greatest care, dpa-AFX

Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this

information. All time designations are provided in CEST.

Copyright dpa-AFX