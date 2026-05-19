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EQS-Adhoc: PNE AG resolves to issue corporate bond

20.05.26 13:00 Uhr
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EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other
PNE AG resolves to issue corporate bond

20-May-2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad Hoc-Announcement
pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
(ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2,DE000A30VJW3)

PNE AG resolves to issue corporate bond

Cuxhaven, 20 May 2026 – Today, the Board of Management of PNE AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to issue a corporate bond in the second quarter of 2026 in an amount of up to EUR 65 million (ISIN DE000A460J75). The securities prospectus required for the offering is expected to be approved tomorrow by the Luxembourg Financial Sector Supervisory Commission (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier – “CSSF”). The issue is being managed by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG. It is planned to list the bond on the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The corporate bond, which is divided into notes with a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00 each, has a term from 18 June 2026 to 18 June 2031. The interest rate will be in the interest margin between 6.750% to 7.750% and and it is expected that the definitive rate will be fixed on 11 June 2026. The bearer bonds will be offered to the public in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg and may be subscribed for during the offer period from 22 May 2026 to 10 June 2026 via the PNE AG website and from vom 26 May 2026 until 11 June 2026 via the subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse AG. Institutional investors may subscribe directly via IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG. Additionally, there will be an exchange offer including an over-allotment option to the bondholders of the PNE corporate bond 2022/2027 maturing on 23 June 2027 (ISIN DE000A30VJW3). The exchange offer will commence on 22 May 2026 and end on 9 June 2026. Further details can be found in the securities prospectus.

The aim of this this early refinancing of the corporate bond 2022/2027, in particular, to improve the financing structure, specifically the maturity structure of the debt and the availability of the issue proceeds until maturity in 2031. In addition, the issue proceeds – after deduction of costs – shall be used for general operational purposes, such as project development or interim financing during project implementation.

Your contact persons:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com


End of Inside Information

20-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2330626

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2330626  20-May-2026 CET/CEST

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