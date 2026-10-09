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EQS-DD: Viscom SE: Prof. Dr. Ludger Overmeyer, buy

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Viscom AG
4.90 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.0 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.10.2026 / 14:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Ludger
Last name(s): Overmeyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viscom SE

b) LEI
391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.0200 EUR 10,040.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.0200 EUR 10,040.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGRM


09.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Viscom SE
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.com
LEI Code: 391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107464  09.10.2026 CET/CEST





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