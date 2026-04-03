Invitation: Straumann Group – first-quarter 2026 results webcast

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CEST

Straumann Group will publish its first-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday,

April 29, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.

The live audio webcast is intended for investors, financial analysts, and media representatives. During the webcast, the Group’s top management will review the operational performance and subsequently answer questions during the Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast . A replay will be available after the event.

Participants wishing to ask a question during the Q&A session are asked to register in advance for the conference call using the registration link . We also recommend downloading the presentation in advance via the direct link provided in the media release at www.straumann-group.com before joining the call.

With kind regards

Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations