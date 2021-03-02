Press Release: Feintool: Fast recovery after the -2

Net debt 146.9 140.8 -4.3
Expected releases of high-volume parts production
(System Parts segment) 253.1 265.2 -4.6 -1.1
Orders received from third parties (capital goods)
(Fineblanking Technology segment) 24.5 50.5 -51.5 -51.0
Order backlog for third parties (capital goods)
(Fineblanking Technology segment) 10.8 18.5 -41.7 -41.3
Employees 2 570 2 641 --2.7
Trainees 100 91 9.9
(1 Without positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 6.3 million.)
(2 Without positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 0.3 million.)
(3 Without positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 2.1 million.)
(4 Without negative one-off effect in the amount of CHF -2.6 million.)
July 1 to December 31, 2020 July 1 to December 31, 2019 Change Change in local currency
in CHF million in CHF million in % in %
Net revenue of the Feintool Group 279.7 300.8 -7.0 -3.4
Fineblanking Technology segment 21.2 31.5 -32.5 -32.0
System Parts segment 266.8 274.5 -2.8 +1.1
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortization (EBITDA)(1) 45.2 32.8 +37.8 +44.3
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)(2) 20.4 8.3 +149.2 +159.7
Fineblanking Technology segment(3) -1.3 -0.6
System Parts segment(4) 26.1 10.9
All information related to Feintool's 2020 annual results can
be found in the 2020 annual report, which is available online
at: https://www.feintool.com/unternehmen/investor-relations.html
Feintool International Holding AG
Industriering 8
3250 Lyss
Switzerland
Media spokesperson
Karin Labhart
Telephone +41-32-387-5157
Mobile +41-79-609-2202
karin.labhart@feintool.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=5cih2w3JTjGUfq17miEVtQRO61uLVLHIE6sUie0Jkkn-M3ZYDyM8tKu7FzN4V5KeZHfoLkHtnc68FhDc3COn3P706NqaDcBLH2iNUQxS4haflhEuN8qpAJchWfmz5YB9
www.feintool.com
