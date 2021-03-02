  • Suche
02.03.2021 06:59

Press Release: Feintool: Fast recovery after the -2-

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Net debt 146.9 140.8 -4.3

--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------

Expected releases of high-volume parts production

(System Parts segment) 253.1 265.2 -4.6 -1.1

--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------

Orders received from third parties (capital goods)

(Fineblanking Technology segment) 24.5 50.5 -51.5 -51.0

--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------

Order backlog for third parties (capital goods)

(Fineblanking Technology segment) 10.8 18.5 -41.7 -41.3

--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------

Employees 2 570 2 641 --2.7

--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------

Trainees 100 91 9.9

--------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------

(1 Without positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 6.3 million.)

(2 Without positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 0.3 million.)

(3 Without positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 2.1 million.)

(4 Without negative one-off effect in the amount of CHF -2.6 million.)

July 1 to December 31, 2020 July 1 to December 31, 2019 Change Change in local currency

in CHF million in CHF million in % in %

--------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- --------------------------- ------ ------------------------

Net revenue of the Feintool Group 279.7 300.8 -7.0 -3.4

--------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- --------------------------- ------ ------------------------

Fineblanking Technology segment 21.2 31.5 -32.5 -32.0

--------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- --------------------------- ------ ------------------------

System Parts segment 266.8 274.5 -2.8 +1.1

--------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- --------------------------- ------ ------------------------

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and

amortization (EBITDA)(1) 45.2 32.8 +37.8 +44.3

--------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- --------------------------- ------ ------------------------

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)(2) 20.4 8.3 +149.2 +159.7

--------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- --------------------------- ------ ------------------------

Fineblanking Technology segment(3) -1.3 -0.6

--------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- --------------------------- ------ ------------------------

System Parts segment(4) 26.1 10.9

--------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- --------------------------- ------ ------------------------

(1 Without positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 6.3 million.)

(2 Without positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 0.3 million.)

(3 Without positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 2.1 million.)

(4 Without negative one-off effect in the amount of CHF -2.6 million.)

All information related to Feintool's 2020 annual results can

be found in the 2020 annual report, which is available online

at: https://www.feintool.com/unternehmen/investor-relations.html

------------------------------------------------------------------

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Telephone +41-32-387-5157

Mobile +41-79-609-2202

karin.labhart@feintool.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=5cih2w3JTjGUfq17miEVtQRO61uLVLHIE6sUie0Jkkn-M3ZYDyM8tKu7FzN4V5KeZHfoLkHtnc68FhDc3COn3P706NqaDcBLH2iNUQxS4haflhEuN8qpAJchWfmz5YB9

www.feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Press Release (PDF)

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=lteAwIhs2evPvKZac8GL56KFbctygAQCg0hBe1CCFm27M_x78icy7HDF8cDSBscmpnEl75004tflm1ALTJkvg3UgrL93Olgi2PEJcA1_dwnaLX88qNkTCS9QFX7GDe36Su1B6Lv_-ukE2iTcjU24jvNSjfTCtp813eD_lnWBC1nTJvxh2rmHXvLRBzTr9AW1

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Newssuche

GO
