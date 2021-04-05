Press Release: Santhera Commences Convertible -2

comparable to the financial statements or financial information of
United States companies.
It may be difficult for you to enforce your rights and any claim you may
have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws in respect of the
Exchange Offer, since the Company is located in Switzerland and all of
its officers and directors are residents of Switzerland or elsewhere
outside of the United States. You may not be able to sue the Company or
its officers or directors in a Swiss court or another court outside the
United States for violations of the U.S. securities laws. Finally, it
may be difficult to compel the Company and its affiliates to subject
themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.
United Kingdom
The communication of this publication and any other documents or
materials relating to the Exchange Offer is not being made and such
documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorized
person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or
materials are not being distributed to, are not directed at and must not
be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The
communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial
promotion is only being made to persons within the United Kingdom
falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in
Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial
Promotion) Order 2005 (the Order)) or falling within Article 43(2) of
the Order, or to other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated
(together "relevant persons"). The investment activity to which this
document relates will only be engaged in with relevant persons and
persons who are not relevant persons should not rely on it.
European Economic Area
In any Member State of the European Economic Area (the EEA) or in the
United Kingdom (each, a Relevant State), this Notice is only addressed
to, and is only directed at, qualified investors in that Relevant State
within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus
Regulation). Each person in a Relevant State who receives any
communication in respect of the Exchange Offer contemplated in this
Notice will be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed to and
with the Company and the Tender Agent that it is a qualified investor
within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. The 2017/22 Bonds have
not been admitted to trading on a regulated market in the EEA or in the
United Kingdom.
Switzerland
This communication qualifies as advertisement pursuant to the Swiss
Financial Services Act (FinSA) and does neither constitute an offer or
invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera
Pharmaceuticals Holding AG nor a prospectus nor a key information
document within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors should make their
decision to accept the Exchange Offer solely based on the Notice of a
Repurchase Offer (Exchange of CHF 60,000,000 Senior Unsecured
Convertible Bonds due 2022) and the preliminary offering and listing
prospectus regarding the New Bonds, each dated March 25, 2021 which,
subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, is accessible via
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UoX_FxfJDQbv_0tzW-HbUzgj2bpImCt8VPwmJDTRz_WVVGee5sjH5NG_Mxkyyenr1EvZkXZwB0FDXyw8ZqvN_hiJgRzLziLFmTTcD2kFfTHrFoGpK1bgXjuu5P92VK5EUbSJxrrPCjJaCiB01rO5_o15KElHpW0dnx2G5TaTXWmwVkzZxOoHHPPkv61Zz-lrRl9564UHq1P_OnNbUcyaxQPOGMP1_iahTQh5_gi0hzzW7WNKA2DymTfoyTY7B7M3X7DNxypsuSGy_8k02WH3NQ==
https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bond-exchange-offering.
Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or financial
adviser before making any investment decision.
# # #
Attachment
-- 2021 04 06_Bond Exchange Update_e_final
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/894c02cc-2fb0-466b-b826-e4871c949e5c
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 06, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)