  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
06.04.2021 06:59

Press Release: Santhera Commences Convertible -2-

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

comparable to the financial statements or financial information of

United States companies.

It may be difficult for you to enforce your rights and any claim you may

have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws in respect of the

Exchange Offer, since the Company is located in Switzerland and all of

its officers and directors are residents of Switzerland or elsewhere

outside of the United States. You may not be able to sue the Company or

its officers or directors in a Swiss court or another court outside the

United States for violations of the U.S. securities laws. Finally, it

may be difficult to compel the Company and its affiliates to subject

themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

United Kingdom

The communication of this publication and any other documents or

materials relating to the Exchange Offer is not being made and such

documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorized

person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and

Markets Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or

materials are not being distributed to, are not directed at and must not

be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The

communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial

promotion is only being made to persons within the United Kingdom

falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in

Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial

Promotion) Order 2005 (the Order)) or falling within Article 43(2) of

the Order, or to other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated

(together "relevant persons"). The investment activity to which this

document relates will only be engaged in with relevant persons and

persons who are not relevant persons should not rely on it.

European Economic Area

In any Member State of the European Economic Area (the EEA) or in the

United Kingdom (each, a Relevant State), this Notice is only addressed

to, and is only directed at, qualified investors in that Relevant State

within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus

Regulation). Each person in a Relevant State who receives any

communication in respect of the Exchange Offer contemplated in this

Notice will be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed to and

with the Company and the Tender Agent that it is a qualified investor

within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. The 2017/22 Bonds have

not been admitted to trading on a regulated market in the EEA or in the

United Kingdom.

Switzerland

This communication qualifies as advertisement pursuant to the Swiss

Financial Services Act (FinSA) and does neither constitute an offer or

invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera

Pharmaceuticals Holding AG nor a prospectus nor a key information

document within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors should make their

decision to accept the Exchange Offer solely based on the Notice of a

Repurchase Offer (Exchange of CHF 60,000,000 Senior Unsecured

Convertible Bonds due 2022) and the preliminary offering and listing

prospectus regarding the New Bonds, each dated March 25, 2021 which,

subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, is accessible via

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UoX_FxfJDQbv_0tzW-HbUzgj2bpImCt8VPwmJDTRz_WVVGee5sjH5NG_Mxkyyenr1EvZkXZwB0FDXyw8ZqvN_hiJgRzLziLFmTTcD2kFfTHrFoGpK1bgXjuu5P92VK5EUbSJxrrPCjJaCiB01rO5_o15KElHpW0dnx2G5TaTXWmwVkzZxOoHHPPkv61Zz-lrRl9564UHq1P_OnNbUcyaxQPOGMP1_iahTQh5_gi0hzzW7WNKA2DymTfoyTY7B7M3X7DNxypsuSGy_8k02WH3NQ==

https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bond-exchange-offering.

Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or financial

adviser before making any investment decision.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2021 04 06_Bond Exchange Update_e_final

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/894c02cc-2fb0-466b-b826-e4871c949e5c

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Santhera Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Santhera Pharmaceuticals News

18.03.21Press Release: Santhera's Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today's Extraordinary General Meeting
25.03.21Press Release: Santhera Launches Exchange Offer -2-
10.03.21Press Release: Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
09.03.21Press Release: Santhera Announces Results of Bondholders' Meeting
30.03.21Press Release: Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
25.03.21Press Release: Santhera Launches Exchange Offer for its CHF 60 Million Convertible Bonds
10.03.21Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
30.03.21Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
09.03.21Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera Announces Results of Bondholders&#8217; Meeting
18.03.21Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera&#8217;s Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today&#8217;s Extraordinary General Meeting
Weitere Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
Werbung

Trading-News

Invest 2021: Treffen Sie uns digital am 23. und 24. April!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE - Special Guest: Ingmar Königshofen
Vontobel: Zukunftsthema 5G - Thomas Rappold: "Vantage Towers das Beton-Gold des 21. Jahrhunderts!"
Commerzbank und Google kooperieren
Ölpreis (Brent/WTI): Kann die OPEC überhaupt viel tun?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: Robotik, AI und Innovation im Agrarsektor
Der falsche Umgang mit ETFs kostet Privatanleger Geld: Worauf Profis achten
Altersvorsorge neu gedacht. Flexibel und digital. Allvest powered by Allianz
Die Top-wikifolios im März
my-si: Wir denken Geldanlage neu: Nachhaltig investieren - und mit 100 Euro monatlich mehr als 79.000 Euro erzielen.
Die nächste Runde
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Neue Hoffnung für SAP und die versteckte Megachance bei Facebook
Sichere Rendite trotz Billig-Miete
Schön und clever  so nutzen Sie die Energie-Vorteile grüner Fassaden
Turbohennen in Aktion  so entstehen unsere Ostereier
Chaos in Frankfurt  so schlecht steht es wirklich um die Commerzbank

News von

Microsoft-Aktie vor Allzeithoch: Wann das große Kaufsignal kommt
Türkei: Beben am Bosporus - Der türkische Präsident lässt Aktien und Währung abstürzen
Die zehn besten Gewinner-Aktien für ein sauberes Depot
Echtes oder digitales Gold? Bitcoin-Boom versus Nachfrageflaute bei Gold
DAX-Ausblick: Börsenrally wird nach Ostern wohl weitergehen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht nahe Rekord ins Osterwochenende -- VW steigert US-Absatz kräftig -- Lufthansa will Erlaubnis für Kapitalerhöhung -- Commerzbank, Deutsche Telekom, Merck im Fokus

BVB-Sturm-Talent Moukoko droht wohl Saison-Aus - Schlimmer verletzt als erwartet. Auch Fitch revidiert Ausblick der Credit Suisse auf 'negativ'. Nestlé-CEO: Deutlichste Desinvestitionen liegen hinter uns. OPEC+ will wieder mehr Öl fördern. Pfizer hält EU zu viel Bürokratie bei Impfkampagnen vor. Hyundai stoppt wegen Chipmangels teilweise Produktion. BioNTech-Impfstoff bietet nach neuen Daten Schutz von 91 Prozent.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten.
Die ersten Geschäfte der Superreichen
Womit verdienten die Milliardäre ihr erstes Geld?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen