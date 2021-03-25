  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
25.03.2021 06:59

Press Release: Santhera Launches Exchange Offer -2-

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

concerning Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG and its business. Such

statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which

could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or

achievements of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG to be materially

different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers

should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements,

particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

Offer Restrictions

The Exchange Offer is not being made and will not be made, directly or

indirectly, in any country or jurisdiction in which the Exchange Offer

would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable laws or

regulations, or which would require the Company or any of its

subsidiaries to change or amend the terms or conditions of the Exchange

Offer in any material way, to make an additional filing with any

governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in

relation to the Exchange Offer. It is not intended to extend the

Exchange Offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such document

relating to the Exchange Offer must neither be distributed in any such

country or jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction,

and must not be used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of

securities of the Company by any person or entity resident or

incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction.

United States

The Exchange Offer is being made in the United States in reliance on,

and compliance with, Section 14(e) of the US Securities Exchange Act of

1934 and Regulation 14E thereunder.

The Company, certain affiliated companies and the nominees or brokers

(acting as agents) may make certain purchases of, or arrangements to

purchase, 2017/22 Bonds outside the Exchange Offer during the period in

which the Exchange Offer remains open for acceptance. If such purchases

or arrangements to purchase are made they will be made outside the

United States and will comply with applicable law, including the

Exchange Act.

The Company as the offeror is a Swiss company. Information distributed

in connection with the Exchange Offer is subject to Swiss disclosure

requirements that are different from those of the United States.

Financial statements and financial information included herein are

prepared in accordance with Swiss accounting standards that may not be

comparable to the financial statements or financial information of

United States companies.

It may be difficult for you to enforce your rights and any claim you may

have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws in respect of the

Exchange Offer, since the Company is located in Switzerland and all of

its officers and directors are residents of Switzerland or elsewhere

outside of the United States. You may not be able to sue the Company or

its officers or directors in a Swiss court or another court outside the

United States for violations of the U.S. securities laws. Finally, it

may be difficult to compel the Company and its affiliates to subject

themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

United Kingdom

The communication of this publication and any other documents or

materials relating to the Exchange Offer is not being made and such

documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorized

person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and

Markets Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or

materials are not being distributed to, are not directed at and must not

be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The

communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial

promotion is only being made to persons within the United Kingdom

falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in

Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial

Promotion) Order 2005 (the Order)) or falling within Article 43(2) of

the Order, or to other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated

(together "relevant persons"). The investment activity to which this

document relates will only be engaged in with relevant persons and

persons who are not relevant persons should not rely on it.

European Economic Area

In any Member State of the European Economic Area (the EEA) or in the

United Kingdom (each, a Relevant State), this Notice is only addressed

to, and is only directed at, qualified investors in that Relevant State

within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus

Regulation). Each person in a Relevant State who receives any

communication in respect of the Exchange Offer contemplated in this

Notice will be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed to and

with the Company and the Tender Agent that it is a qualified investor

within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. The 2017/22 Bonds have

not been admitted to trading on a regulated market in the EEA or in the

United Kingdom.

Switzerland

This communication qualifies as advertisement pursuant to the Swiss

Financial Services Act (FinSA) and does neither constitute an offer or

invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera

Pharmaceuticals Holding AG nor a prospectus nor a key information

document within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors should make their

decision to accept the Exchange Offer solely based on the Notice of a

Repurchase Offer (Exchange of CHF 60,000,000 Senior Unsecured

Convertible Bonds due 2022) and the preliminary offering and listing

prospectus regarding the New Bonds, each dated March 25, 2021 which,

subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, is accessible via

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=f_X2JsUnK9_ypfXlKu_uwROE5p9QxBHulIRu88h0Wsmkh45UMTnzQDxH-bW_N4iSiZVk0fZhE3UX7upfm9HCMKZ2M8xDEoKlt24DKi0sgKcbTGk0710duzA1xWPclmB60cAtQ8ar7kzhuTOVQQKoo9D6sjZrBJH9h8BKh52oO-Cml0hRh3f2GylRfXHIV76DEP-UU21s0wLN5FRYq8GOefzlZaORI-si5CEnr1L9evQQMrXdnthtCVOr_B1_OAtQwpWDytFgW_kmakjm9u2_Iw==

https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bond-exchange-offering.

Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or financial

adviser before making any investment decision.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2021 03 25_Bond exchange offer_e_final

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/387f78e3-edc2-4d26-870b-f4731eb1ece3

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Santhera Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Santhera Pharmaceuticals News

18.03.21Press Release: Santhera's Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today's Extraordinary General Meeting
01.03.21Press Release: Santhera Announces Positive Results with Lonodelestat in Early Phase Cystic Fibrosis Trial
03.03.21Press Release: Santhera Announces Completion of First 6-Month Period of Pivotal VISION-DMD Trial with Vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
10.03.21Press Release: Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
24.02.21Press Release: Santhera Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval for Proposed Strengthening of Capital Structure
09.03.21Press Release: Santhera Announces Results of Bondholders' Meeting
01.03.21Press Release: Santhera Announces Positive -2-
10.03.21Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
24.02.21Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval for Proposed Strengthening of Capital Structure
03.03.21Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holdi : Santhera Announces Completion of First 6-Month Period of Pivotal VISION-DMD Trial with Vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Weitere Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
Werbung

Trading-News

Cineworld überrascht mit zwei good news
Vontobel: Clever kombiniert - Aktienanleihen auf Deutsche Börse, Covestro AG, RWE
Corona: In Deutschland deuten inzwischen alle Kennziffern auf eine wieder deutlich stärkere Ausbreitung des Coronavirus
BNP Paribas: dailyAKTIEN: BASF - Risiko nimmt zu
Gold - eine wirksame Risikobremse?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: Schreckgespenst Inflation als Gefahr für die Aktienmärkte?
Die nachhaltigsten ETFs finden
Warum die private Alters­vor­sorge sinn­voll ist
Webinar: Allvest Lunchtime - Einblicke in das Allvest Kunden-Cockpit. So verwalten Sie Ihren Allvest Vertrag.
Wohin mit dem Geld?
my-si: Jeder zweite Verbraucher will nachhaltig anlegen - aber mit Rendite
Wenn die Zinsen steigen
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Mietflation erreicht die deutschen Speckgürtel
E.on oder RWE - Welche Aktie powert mehr?
Welche Uhren wirklich Geld bringen
Der verrückte NFT-Hype und Gewinne mit dem Vorschlaghammer
Politik-Crash  Ist das Versagen eine Last für den Dax?

News von

Newsticker Corona: Braun - Deutsche sollen Ostern wie Weihnachten feiern
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Citibank setzt nach Kursrutsch auf grünen Wasserstoff - Welche Aktien die Top Picks sind
DAX-Chartanalyse: Trennungsängste sind hilfreich
Alibaba-Aktie: Mit dem Aufwärtstrend traden
Prognosen 2022: Comeback der Gewinne - so steht es um DAX, MDAX, SDAX und Small Caps

Heute im Fokus

DAX tiefer erwartet -- Nikkei legt zu -- EVOTEC mit mehr Umsatz -- Deutsche Wohnen erhöht Dividende -- Scout24 peilt höheres Wachstum an -- zooplus will Umsatz bis 2025 verdoppeln

CEWE blickt wegen Corona eher vorsichtig auf 2021. SMA Solar schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen. S&T zahlt wieder Dividende. AstraZeneca-Aktie: Neue Daten bestätigen hohe Wirksamkeit des Impfstoffs. Christoph Maria Herbst und die schlaflosen Nächte mit Wirecard. Schlepper bekommen Container-Schiff im Suezkanal nicht frei. Aroundtown verdient 2020 operativ deutlich weniger.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Wie haben die größten Milliardäre begonnen ihr Geld zu verdienen?
Der Werdegang der bekanntesten Milliardäre
Die größten Klimasünder der Welt
Diese Länder haben die größten CO2-Emissionen
Wo die Deutschen ihr Erspartes verstecken
Das sind die beliebtesten Plätze der Deutschen um Geld zu verstecken.

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
Die 20 größten europäischen Banken
Finanzhäuser: Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
Forbes: Die reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA unter 40
Sie gehören zu den 100 reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA - und sind noch keine 40 Jahre alt
4. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die derzeitigen Corna-Einschränkungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen