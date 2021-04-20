Press Release: Santhera Reports Interim Results -2

its officers or directors in a Swiss court or another court outside the
United States for violations of the U.S. securities laws. Finally, it
may be difficult to compel the Company and its affiliates to subject
themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.
United Kingdom
The communication of this publication and any other documents or
materials relating to the Exchange Offer is not being made and such
documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorized
person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 (the FSMA), as amended. Accordingly, such documents
and/or materials are not being distributed to, are not directed at and
must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The
communication of such documents and/or materials is exempt from the
restriction on financial promotions under section 21 of the FSMA on the
basis that it is only directed at and may only be communicated to (1)
persons within the United Kingdom falling within the definition of
investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial
Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the
Order)) or (2) persons falling within Article 43(2) of the Order, or (3)
to other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated (together
Relevant Persons). The investment activity to which this document
relates will only be engaged in with Relevant Persons and persons who
are not Relevant Persons should not rely on it.
European Economic Area
In any Member State of the European Economic Area (the EEA and each a
Member State), this communication is only addressed to, and is only
directed at, "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus
Regulation. Each person in a Member State or in the United Kingdom who
receives any communication in respect of the Exchange Offer contemplated
in this announcement will be deemed to have represented, warranted and
agreed to and with the Company and the Tender Agent that it is a
qualified investor within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. For
these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation
(EU) 2017/1129 and Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United
Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act
2018. The 2017/22 Bonds have not been admitted to trading on a regulated
market in the EEA or in the United Kingdom.
Switzerland
This communication qualifies as advertisement pursuant to the Swiss
Financial Services Act (FinSA) and does neither constitute an offer or
invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera
Pharmaceuticals Holding AG nor a prospectus nor a key information
document within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors should make their
decision to accept the Exchange Offer solely based on the Notice of a
Repurchase Offer (Exchange of CHF 60,000,000 Senior Unsecured
Convertible Bonds due 2022) and the preliminary offering and listing
prospectus regarding the New Bonds, each dated March 25, 2021 which,
subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, is accessible via
https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bond-exchange-offering.
Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or financial
adviser before making any investment decision.
