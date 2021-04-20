  • Suche
20.04.2021 06:59

Press Release: Santhera Reports Interim Results -2-

its officers or directors in a Swiss court or another court outside the

United States for violations of the U.S. securities laws. Finally, it

may be difficult to compel the Company and its affiliates to subject

themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

United Kingdom

The communication of this publication and any other documents or

materials relating to the Exchange Offer is not being made and such

documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorized

person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and

Markets Act 2000 (the FSMA), as amended. Accordingly, such documents

and/or materials are not being distributed to, are not directed at and

must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The

communication of such documents and/or materials is exempt from the

restriction on financial promotions under section 21 of the FSMA on the

basis that it is only directed at and may only be communicated to (1)

persons within the United Kingdom falling within the definition of

investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial

Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the

Order)) or (2) persons falling within Article 43(2) of the Order, or (3)

to other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated (together

Relevant Persons). The investment activity to which this document

relates will only be engaged in with Relevant Persons and persons who

are not Relevant Persons should not rely on it.

European Economic Area

In any Member State of the European Economic Area (the EEA and each a

Member State), this communication is only addressed to, and is only

directed at, "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus

Regulation. Each person in a Member State or in the United Kingdom who

receives any communication in respect of the Exchange Offer contemplated

in this announcement will be deemed to have represented, warranted and

agreed to and with the Company and the Tender Agent that it is a

qualified investor within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. For

these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation

(EU) 2017/1129 and Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United

Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act

2018. The 2017/22 Bonds have not been admitted to trading on a regulated

market in the EEA or in the United Kingdom.

Switzerland

This communication qualifies as advertisement pursuant to the Swiss

Financial Services Act (FinSA) and does neither constitute an offer or

invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera

Pharmaceuticals Holding AG nor a prospectus nor a key information

document within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors should make their

decision to accept the Exchange Offer solely based on the Notice of a

Repurchase Offer (Exchange of CHF 60,000,000 Senior Unsecured

Convertible Bonds due 2022) and the preliminary offering and listing

prospectus regarding the New Bonds, each dated March 25, 2021 which,

subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, is accessible via

https://www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/bond-exchange-offering.

Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or financial

adviser before making any investment decision.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2021 04 20_Offer-InterimResult_e_finalx

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/86312e5b-3986-438c-acbe-5cabff5242a1

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

