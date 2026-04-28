Successful start to 2026
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
Geberit AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Werbung
Werbung
The Geberit Group posted good results in a once again very challenging environment in the first quarter of 2026. The first three months of the year were marked by a pleasing increase in currency-adjusted net sales and – excluding the one-off costs in the previous year – stable operating margins. Due to markedly negative currency effects, net sales fell slightly by 0.7% to CHF 873 million, but rose in currency-adjusted terms by 3.4%. Operating cashflow (EBITDA) amounted to CHF 283 million, with an EBITDA margin of 32.5%. Earnings per share rose by 4.5% to CHF 5.94; adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 9.9%.
Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.
Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.
End of Inside Information
2321028 05-May-2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Geberit
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Geberit
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent