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Successful start to 2026

05.05.26 07:06 Uhr
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Geberit AG (N)
520,20 CHF -7,00 CHF -1,33%
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Geberit AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Successful start to 2026

05-May-2026 / 07:06 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Geberit Group posted good results in a once again very challenging environment in the first quarter of 2026. The first three months of the year were marked by a pleasing increase in currency-adjusted net sales and – excluding the one-off costs in the previous year – stable operating margins. Due to markedly negative currency effects, net sales fell slightly by 0.7% to CHF 873 million, but rose in currency-adjusted terms by 3.4%. Operating cashflow (EBITDA) amounted to CHF 283 million, with an EBITDA margin of 32.5%. Earnings per share rose by 4.5% to CHF 5.94; adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 9.9%.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information. 

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.


End of Inside Information

2321028  05-May-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Geberit AG (N)

DatumMeistgelesen

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16.01.2013Geberit haltenVontobel Research
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02.11.2012Geberit holdVontobel Research
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30.10.2012Geberit outperformCheuvreux SA
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02.07.2012Geberit kaufenEuro am Sonntag
27.04.2012Geberit buyUBS AG
13.01.2012Geberit buyVontobel Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.01.2013Geberit haltenVontobel Research
15.01.2013Geberit haltenVontobel Research
14.11.2012Geberit haltenÖko Invest
02.11.2012Geberit holdVontobel Research
31.10.2012Geberit neutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.01.2009Geberit ausgestopptFocus Money
17.12.2008Geberit underweightMorgan Stanley
22.03.2005Geberit: ReduceHelvea
18.03.2005Geberit: ReduceHelvea

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