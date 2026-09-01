August 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im August 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.08.2026 und dem 31.08.2026. Stand ist der 31.08.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Toncoin
Toncoin: -3,70 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Dai
Dai: 0,03 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Tether
Tether: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,57 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Tron
Tron: 1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Stellar
Stellar: 3,28 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 4,84 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Polkadot
Polkadot: 5,82 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Tezos
Tezos: 6,58 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Litecoin
Litecoin: 9,92 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Neo
Neo: 10,94 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 11,81 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Cardano
Cardano: 12,73 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Avalanche
Avalanche: 16,66 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 18,34 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 19,42 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 20,06 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 20,19 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 25,06 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 25,26 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Uniswap
Uniswap: 26,69 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ripple
Ripple: 29,76 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 34,00 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ethereum
Ethereum: 34,13 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Chainlink
Chainlink: 41,35 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Monero
Monero: 43,32 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Solana
Solana: 43,50 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: VeChain
VeChain: 46,36 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EUR/BNB
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Bildquellen: r.classen / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com