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Tops & Flops

August 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

August 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0.86 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.00 %
Charts | News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD 0.00 %
Charts | News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
67,719.65 EUR 99.88 EUR 0.15 %
Charts | News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
78,666.31 USD 113.56 USD 0.14 %
Charts | News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0.86 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.01 %
Charts | News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1.00 USD 0.00 USD -0.02 %
Charts | News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2,127.83 EUR 4.73 EUR 0.22 %
Charts | News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2,471.79 USD 5.42 USD 0.22 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
88.91 EUR 0.26 EUR 0.29 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
103.28 USD 0.30 USD 0.29 %
Charts | News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1.19 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.31 %
Charts | News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1.38 USD 0.00 USD 0.33 %
Charts | News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
596.54 EUR 1.88 EUR 0.32 %
Charts | News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
693.08 USD 2.28 USD 0.33 %
Charts | News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0.29 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.09 %
Charts | News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0.33 USD 0.00 USD -0.09 %
Charts | News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0.07 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.29 %
Charts | News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0.08 USD 0.00 USD 0.30 %
Charts | News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
88.83 EUR 0.12 EUR 0.14 %
Charts | News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
103.21 USD 0.15 USD 0.15 %
Charts | News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
4.52 EUR 0.04 EUR 0.95 %
Charts | News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
5.25 USD 0.05 USD 0.95 %
Charts | News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
9.80 EUR 0.06 EUR 0.59 %
Charts | News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
11.38 USD 0.07 USD 0.59 %
Charts | News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im August 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im August 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.08.2026 und dem 31.08.2026. Stand ist der 31.08.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Toncoin

Platz 29: Toncoin

Toncoin: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

USD Coin

Platz 28: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Dai

Platz 27: Dai

Dai: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Tether

Platz 26: Tether

Tether: 0,07 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped TRON

Platz 25: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Tron

Platz 24: Tron

Tron: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Stellar

Platz 23: Stellar

Stellar: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

SHIBA INU

Platz 22: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 4,84 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot

Platz 21: Polkadot

Polkadot: 5,82 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Tezos

Platz 20: Tezos

Tezos: 6,58 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Litecoin

Platz 19: Litecoin

Litecoin: 9,92 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Neo

Platz 18: Neo

Neo: 10,94 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum Classic

Platz 17: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 11,81 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Cardano

Platz 16: Cardano

Cardano: 12,73 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Avalanche

Platz 15: Avalanche

Avalanche: 16,66 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin Cash

Platz 14: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 18,34 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Worldcoin

Platz 13: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 19,42 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Binance Coin

Platz 12: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 20,06 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Dogecoin

Platz 11: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 20,19 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Wrapped Bitcoin

Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 25,06 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin

Platz 9: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 25,26 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Uniswap

Platz 8: Uniswap

Uniswap: 26,69 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Ripple

Platz 7: Ripple

Ripple: 29,76 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Lido stETH

Platz 6: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 34,00 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Ethereum

Platz 5: Ethereum

Ethereum: 34,13 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink

Platz 4: Chainlink

Chainlink: 41,35 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Monero

Platz 3: Monero

Monero: 43,32 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Solana

Platz 2: Solana

Solana: 43,50 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

VeChain

Platz 1: VeChain

VeChain: 46,36 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: r.classen / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com

Information

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