International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,45EUR
+0,13EUR
+5,42%
13:45:50
XETRA
2,12GBP
+0,08GBP
+4,15%
13:49:24
LSE
01.03.2021 13:46

International Consolidated Airlines buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen für das Schlussquartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 220 Pence belassen. Der operative Verlust sei geringer gewesen als im dritten Quartal, schrieb Analyst Matthias Pfeifenberger in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie nach Zahlen./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.03.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.03.2021 / 07:22 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,20 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,05 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,43%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,12 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,72%
Analyst Name:
Matthias Pfeifenberger 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,09 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

01.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
01.03.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
26.02.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Milliardenverlust
IAG-Aktie in Grün: British-Airways-Mutter IAG schreibt im Corona-Jahr Milliarden-Verlust
Der Einbruch des Flugverkehrs durch die Corona-Pandemie hat der British-Airways-Mutter IAG im abgelaufenen Jahr einen Milliardenverlust eingebrockt.
02.03.21
Kontrollen und Tests: Passagiere warten stundenlang in Heathrow (dpa-afx)
01.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Markt setzt auf -2- (Dow Jones)
01.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Markt setzt auf Lockerungen (Dow Jones)
01.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Markt setzt auf -2- (Dow Jones)
01.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Markt setzt auf Lockerungen (Dow Jones)
01.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Markt setzt auf -2- (Dow Jones)
01.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Markt setzt auf Lockerungen (Dow Jones)
01.03.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Sehr fest - Markt setzt auf Ende der Lockdowns (Dow Jones)
mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-1,62%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,62%
Ø Kursziel: 2,09
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,62%
Ø Kursziel: 2,09
Umfrage

