  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,74EUR
-0,05EUR
-2,77%
21:37:48
FSE
1,49GBP
-0,06GBP
-3,86%
17:35:11
LSE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
28.02.2022 15:56

International Consolidated Airlines Buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 220 Pence belassen. Der operative Quartalsverlust der Airline-Holding sei geringer als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.02.2022 / 07:45 / CET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,47 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
49,82%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,49 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,09%
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,98 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

15:56 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15:11 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
15:06 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
13:21 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+33,06%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,06%
Ø Kursziel: 1,98
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,06%
Ø Kursziel: 1,98
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

17:07 Uhr Bayer Buy
17:07 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
17:07 Uhr Covestro Neutral
17:07 Uhr Evonik Buy
17:06 Uhr LANXESS Buy
17:06 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Buy
17:06 Uhr Brenntag Neutral
17:06 Uhr Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) Buy
17:05 Uhr Yara International ASA Neutral
17:04 Uhr K+S Neutral
17:03 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
17:03 Uhr Symrise Buy
17:02 Uhr Air Liquide Buy
17:02 Uhr Linde Buy
17:01 Uhr Akzo Nobel Neutral
15:28 Uhr Air France-KLM Equal Weight
15:26 Uhr BP Hold
15:24 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
15:23 Uhr RWE Outperform
15:20 Uhr Sartorius vz. Sell
15:19 Uhr Sartorius vz. Overweight
15:18 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
15:18 Uhr Fresenius Neutral
15:16 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
15:16 Uhr Barclays Sector Perform
15:15 Uhr BASF Kaufen
15:14 Uhr Rheinmetall Kaufen
15:12 Uhr freenet Buy
15:11 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Hold
15:10 Uhr Sixt Buy
15:08 Uhr freenet Hold
15:08 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy
15:07 Uhr BASF Buy
15:06 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Hold
15:05 Uhr Swiss Re Hold
15:05 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Hold
14:39 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
14:39 Uhr Danone Buy
14:22 Uhr Porsche Buy
14:20 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy
14:19 Uhr Airbus Buy
14:15 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
14:13 Uhr Uniper Underweight
14:12 Uhr Telefonica Equal Weight
14:11 Uhr BP Overweight
14:10 Uhr RWE Overweight
13:00 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
12:46 Uhr Rheinmetall Buy
12:46 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
12:45 Uhr BASF Neutral

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sehen Sie sich veranlasst aufgrund der unruhigen Märkte aktiv zu werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen