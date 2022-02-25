|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,47 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
49,82%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,49 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,09%
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,98 £
|15:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|15:06 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|15:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|15:06 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|15:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|15:06 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|25.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17:07 Uhr
|Bayer Buy
|17:07 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|17:07 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|17:07 Uhr
|Evonik Buy
|17:06 Uhr
|LANXESS Buy
|17:06 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|17:06 Uhr
|Brenntag Neutral
|17:06 Uhr
|Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) Buy
|17:05 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|17:04 Uhr
|K+S Neutral
|17:03 Uhr
|Givaudan Neutral
|17:03 Uhr
|Symrise Buy
|17:02 Uhr
|Air Liquide Buy
|17:02 Uhr
|Linde Buy
|17:01 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|15:28 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Equal Weight
|15:26 Uhr
|BP Hold
|15:24 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|15:23 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|15:20 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Sell
|15:19 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|15:18 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
|15:18 Uhr
|Fresenius Neutral
|15:16 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|15:16 Uhr
|Barclays Sector Perform
|15:15 Uhr
|BASF Kaufen
|15:14 Uhr
|Rheinmetall Kaufen
|15:12 Uhr
|freenet Buy
|15:11 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|15:10 Uhr
|Sixt Buy
|15:08 Uhr
|freenet Hold
|15:08 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|15:07 Uhr
|BASF Buy
|15:06 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|15:05 Uhr
|Swiss Re Hold
|15:05 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|14:39 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
|14:39 Uhr
|Danone Buy
|14:22 Uhr
|Porsche Buy
|14:20 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|14:19 Uhr
|Airbus Buy
|14:15 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|14:13 Uhr
|Uniper Underweight
|14:12 Uhr
|Telefonica Equal Weight
|14:11 Uhr
|BP Overweight
|14:10 Uhr
|RWE Overweight
|13:00 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
|12:46 Uhr
|Rheinmetall Buy
|12:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|12:45 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan