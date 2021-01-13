  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,83EUR
+0,05EUR
+2,54%
10:23:25
FSE
1,61GBP
-0,03GBP
-1,73%
11:14:10
BTN
20.01.2021 09:41

International Consolidated Airlines overweight (Barclays Capital)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 120 auf 175 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Kapazitäten von Europas Fluggesellschaften dürften im Schlussquartal angesichts der Reiserestriktionen nur 20 bis 45 Prozent des Vorjahresniveaus erreicht haben und die Umsätze im Schnitt um gut drei Viertel eingebrochen sein, schrieb Analystin Rishika Savjani in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Mindestens bis Ende des ersten Quartals blieben die Geschäftsbedingungen wohl schwierig. Dann sollten sie sich dank der angelaufenen Corona-Impfungen aber verbessern. Savjani bevorzugt weiter die Billigfluggesellschaften und hier insbesondere Ryanair und Wizz Air, denen sie bis zum Sommer eine Kapazitätserholung bis auf 90 Prozent des Niveaus von 2019 zutraut. Für die Lufthansa bleibt sie vorsichtig. Die Kranich-Airline dürfte ihre Kapazitäten nur bis auf die Hälfte des Niveaus von 2019 erhöhen./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 17:22 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2021 / 05:00 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines overweight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
1,75 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,61 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,70%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,61 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,97%
Analyst Name:
Rishika Savjani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,95 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

09:41 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
13.01.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.12.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
04.12.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.12.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

