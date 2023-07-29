International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 230 auf 245 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe im zweiten Quartal mit einem operativen Rekordergebnis (Ebit) die Konsensschätzung klar übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er erhöhte seine operative Ergebnisschätzung./gl/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.07.2023 / 18:56 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 04:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
2,45 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,69 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,94 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|13:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:31
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
