ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Bank Credit Suisse hat Johnson & Johnson nach Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 156 US-Dollar belassen. Der US-Pharmakonzern habe mit dem Umsatz sowie mit dem angehobenen Erlösausblick auf das Jahr positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Matt Miksic in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/he



