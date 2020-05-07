finanzen.net

14.05.2020 13:56

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 68 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal habe bei der Profitabilität die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Die Online-Apotheke sei sehr gut positioniert, um vom verstärkten Internethandel mit Medikamenten zu profitieren./mf/jsl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 06:26 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.05.2020 / 06:26 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
68,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
86,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-21,02%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
84,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,81%
Analyst Name:
Alvira Rao 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
77,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

13:56 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
07.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Citigroup Corp.
14.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
06.04.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

-8,96%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,96%
Ø Kursziel: 77,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
65
70
75
80
85
90
95
Kepler Cheuvreux
71,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
77,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
75,00 €
Barclays Capital
68,00 €
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,96%
Ø Kursziel: 77,20
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

