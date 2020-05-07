|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
68,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
86,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-21,02%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
84,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,81%
|
Analyst Name:
Alvira Rao
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
77,20 €
|13:56 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|14.04.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09.04.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.04.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13:56 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|14.04.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09.04.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.04.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13:56 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|14.04.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09.04.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.04.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.03.19
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|14.11.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|24.10.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|17.10.18
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|16:00 Uhr
|Roche buy
|15:58 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|15:56 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|15:54 Uhr
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|15:53 Uhr
|Bilfinger Neutral
|15:50 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|15:48 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|15:47 Uhr
|Zalando Sell
|15:47 Uhr
|Scout24 buy
|15:46 Uhr
|Dürr Neutral
|15:44 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|15:40 Uhr
|Linde kaufen
|15:38 Uhr
|PNE Kaufen
|15:02 Uhr
|Prudential Neutral
|14:59 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|14:56 Uhr
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|14:54 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|14:53 Uhr
|Evonik buy
|14:45 Uhr
|Commerzbank Hold
|14:42 Uhr
|pbb Hold
|14:42 Uhr
|Alstom Hold
|14:37 Uhr
|Scout24 buy
|14:36 Uhr
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|14:36 Uhr
|RWE Hold
|14:34 Uhr
|UniCredit buy
|14:33 Uhr
|TAG Immobilien buy
|14:33 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Hold
|14:31 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Hold
|14:25 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom kaufen
|13:44 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Conviction Buy List
|13:36 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|13:34 Uhr
|Roche Conviction Buy List
|13:31 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch Underperform
|13:29 Uhr
|United Internet Neutral
|13:28 Uhr
|HOCHTIEF kaufen
|13:26 Uhr
|Prudential buy
|13:22 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Outperform
|13:20 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance Outperform
|13:19 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|13:18 Uhr
|MorphoSys kaufen
|13:18 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Neutral
|13:18 Uhr
|Schaeffler Halten
|13:17 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Halten
|13:14 Uhr
|Commerzbank Halten
|13:13 Uhr
|Südzucker Neutral
|13:13 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|13:12 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Kauf
|13:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Halten
|13:11 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|13:10 Uhr
|Sunrise Communications Neutral
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan