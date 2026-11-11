Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
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Marktkap. 1,43 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
AI Analyse
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 85 auf 86 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Andrew Ross passte seine Schätzungen für die Onlineapotheken DocMorris und Redcare am Donnerstag an die Quartalsberichte und den Kapitalmarkttag von DocMorris an./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.11.2026 / 19:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.11.2026 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
86,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
69,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24,01%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
69,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,10%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Ross
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
96,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|12:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.10.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.10.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.10.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.10.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.10.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.10.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.06.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG