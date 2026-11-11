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Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

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AI Analyse

Barclays Capital

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight

12:06 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
69,30 EUR -1,05 EUR -1,49%
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LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 85 auf 86 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Andrew Ross passte seine Schätzungen für die Onlineapotheken DocMorris und Redcare am Donnerstag an die Quartalsberichte und den Kapitalmarkttag von DocMorris an./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.11.2026 / 19:23 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.11.2026 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
86,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
69,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,01%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
69,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,10%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Ross 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
96,14 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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