Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

102,50 EUR -3,30 EUR -3,12 %
93,52 CHF -4,96 CHF -5,03 %
Marktkap. 2,15 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

UBS AG

11:11 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
102,50 EUR -3,30 EUR -3,12%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy nach Quartalszahlen von 94 auf 82 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Die Kennziffern der Online-Apotheke seien durchwachsen ausgefallen, schrieb Olivier Calvet in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das neue Kursziel reflektiere vor allem seine reduzierten Prognosen für das deutsche E-Rezept-Geschäft in den Jahren 2025 bis 2027./rob/edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.07.2025 / 02:15 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.07.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
82,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
102,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-20,31%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
102,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-20,00%
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
172,29 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

