Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 2,15 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy nach Quartalszahlen von 94 auf 82 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Die Kennziffern der Online-Apotheke seien durchwachsen ausgefallen, schrieb Olivier Calvet in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das neue Kursziel reflektiere vor allem seine reduzierten Prognosen für das deutsche E-Rezept-Geschäft in den Jahren 2025 bis 2027./rob/edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.07.2025 / 02:15 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.07.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
82,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
102,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-20,31%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
102,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-20,00%
|
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
172,29 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
