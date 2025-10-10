Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 214 Euro belassen. Das Update der Online-Apotheke zum dritten Quartal sei stark ausgefallen, schrieb Jan Koch in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen stärke seine Stellung im deutschen Markt weiter./mis/mne
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.10.2025 / 07:59 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|09:51
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
