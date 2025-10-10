DAX 24.406 +0,7%ESt50 5.584 +1,0%MSCI World 4.241 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 15,89 +3,7%Nas 22.204 -3,6%Bitcoin 99.416 +0,1%Euro 1,1603 -0,1%Öl 63,71 +2,6%Gold 4.073 +1,4%
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

Deutsche Bank AG

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

09:51 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 214 Euro belassen. Das Update der Online-Apotheke zum dritten Quartal sei stark ausgefallen, schrieb Jan Koch in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen stärke seine Stellung im deutschen Markt weiter./mis/mne

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.10.2025 / 07:59 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
214,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
87,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
143,60%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
86,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
147,40%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
161,57 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

09:51 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.10.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight Barclays Capital
07.10.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.10.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.10.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

finanzen.net Bilanz steht an Erste Schätzungen: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal Erste Schätzungen: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
finanzen.net Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste
finanzen.net Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: MDAX verbucht am Mittag Abschläge
wikifolio Wochenschwerpunkt - "Bittere Pille - schon verdaut?!"
finanzen.net MDAX-Titel Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Rot: So entwickelt sich der MDAX mittags
finanzen.net Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie News: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) am Nachmittag höher
dpa-afx Redcare-Aktien bauen Vortagesgewinne aus - Analysten optimistisch
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays startet Redcare Pharmacy mit 'Overweight'; Ziel 140 Euro
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy confirms full-year guidance following sustained positive Q3 sales performance in both Rx and non-Rx. 
EQS Group EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: CFO Jasper Eenhorst to step down.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: CFO Jasper Eenhorst to step down.
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Jerome Cochet, buy
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Jasper Eenhorst, buy
