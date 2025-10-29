Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie etwas tiefer: Online-Apotheke verdient auch operativ etwas mehr
Die Redcare Pharmacy hat nach den detaillierten Ergebnissen im dritten Quartal auch operativ den Gewinn gesteigert.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Das bereinigte EBITDA stieg laut Mitteilung auf 17 Millionen Euro von rund 11 Millionen im Vorjahr. Die entsprechende Marge verbesserte sich auf 2,4 Prozent von 2.
In den ersten neun Monaten erwirtschaftete die Online-Apotheke damit ein bereinigtes EBITDA von 44 Millionen Euro bei einer Marge von 2,1 Prozent.
Die Prognose für das Gesamtjahr sowie mittel- und langfristig bestätigte Redcare Pharmacy. Das im MDAX notierte Unternehmen strebt 2025 eine bereinigte EBITDA-Marge von 2 bis 2,5 Prozent an sowie mittel- bis langfristig von mehr als 8 Prozent.Die Redcare-Aktie gibt via XETRA stellenweise 0,32 Prozent auf 78,55 Euro ab.
DOW JONES
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Weitere Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) News
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|08:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.10.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.10.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.10.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.10.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|08:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.10.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.10.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.10.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.10.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|25.04.2024
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.04.2024
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|04.04.2024
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.03.2024
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.03.2024
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|06.10.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.05.2025
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen