Vor Fed-Entscheid: DAX zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost schließen fest -- Deutsche Bank übertrifft Erwartungen -- Mercedes-Benz erleidet Gewinneinbruch -- NVIDIA, Redcare, adidas, RWE im Fokus
Warten auf US-Zinsentscheid: DAX in engen Grenzen - Bilanzsaison auf Hochtouren
Ausblick: AIXTRON präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Prognosen bestätigt

Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie etwas tiefer: Online-Apotheke verdient auch operativ etwas mehr

29.10.25 09:34 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie verliert leicht: Operativer Gewinn legt leicht zu | finanzen.net

Die Redcare Pharmacy hat nach den detaillierten Ergebnissen im dritten Quartal auch operativ den Gewinn gesteigert.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
79,15 EUR -1,15 EUR -1,43%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das bereinigte EBITDA stieg laut Mitteilung auf 17 Millionen Euro von rund 11 Millionen im Vorjahr. Die entsprechende Marge verbesserte sich auf 2,4 Prozent von 2.

In den ersten neun Monaten erwirtschaftete die Online-Apotheke damit ein bereinigtes EBITDA von 44 Millionen Euro bei einer Marge von 2,1 Prozent.

Die Prognose für das Gesamtjahr sowie mittel- und langfristig bestätigte Redcare Pharmacy. Das im MDAX notierte Unternehmen strebt 2025 eine bereinigte EBITDA-Marge von 2 bis 2,5 Prozent an sowie mittel- bis langfristig von mehr als 8 Prozent.

Die Redcare-Aktie gibt via XETRA stellenweise 0,32 Prozent auf 78,55 Euro ab.

DOW JONES

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

DatumRatingAnalyst
08:16Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
23.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
07.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) OverweightBarclays Capital
07.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
08:16Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
23.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
07.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) OverweightBarclays Capital
07.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
25.04.2024Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) HoldWarburg Research
05.04.2024Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) HoldWarburg Research
04.04.2024Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) HoldWarburg Research
15.03.2024Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) HoldWarburg Research
06.03.2024Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.10.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
30.07.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
29.07.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
03.07.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG
06.05.2025Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) SellUBS AG

