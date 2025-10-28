Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Redcare Pharmacy nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 150 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Martin Comtesse attestierte der Online-Apotheke am Mittwoch eine ermutigende Geschäftsentwicklung ohne größere Überraschungen. Der bestätigte Jahresausblick dürfte das Anlegervertrauen in eine Beschleunigung des Wachstums mit elektronischen Rezepten im Schlussquartal stärken. Dies sende auch positive Signale für den Aktienkurs in den letzten acht Wochen des Jahres./rob/gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.10.2025 / 02:15 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.10.2025 / 02:15 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
150,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
83,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
80,40%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
81,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
84,39%
|
Analyst Name:
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
161,57 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
