Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

08:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Redcare Pharmacy nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 150 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Martin Comtesse attestierte der Online-Apotheke am Mittwoch eine ermutigende Geschäftsentwicklung ohne größere Überraschungen. Der bestätigte Jahresausblick dürfte das Anlegervertrauen in eine Beschleunigung des Wachstums mit elektronischen Rezepten im Schlussquartal stärken. Dies sende auch positive Signale für den Aktienkurs in den letzten acht Wochen des Jahres./rob/gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.10.2025 / 02:15 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.10.2025 / 02:15 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

