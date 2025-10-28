DAX 24.279 -0,1%ESt50 5.704 -0,1%MSCI World 4.424 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 15,74 +4,9%Nas 23.827 +0,8%Bitcoin 97.449 +0,5%Euro 1,1632 -0,2%Öl 64,54 +0,1%Gold 3.993 +1,3%
Vor Fed-Entscheid: DAX zurückhaltend erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost schließen fest -- BASF-Zahlen leicht über Erwartungen -- Mercedes-Benz erleidet Gewinneinbruch -- NVIDIA, BVB, adidas im Fokus
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

Marktkap. 1,61 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

08:16 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
81,35 EUR 0,65 EUR 0,81%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Redcare Pharmacy nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 150 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Martin Comtesse attestierte der Online-Apotheke am Mittwoch eine ermutigende Geschäftsentwicklung ohne größere Überraschungen. Der bestätigte Jahresausblick dürfte das Anlegervertrauen in eine Beschleunigung des Wachstums mit elektronischen Rezepten im Schlussquartal stärken. Dies sende auch positive Signale für den Aktienkurs in den letzten acht Wochen des Jahres./rob/gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.10.2025 / 02:15 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.10.2025 / 02:15 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
150,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
83,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
80,40%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
81,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
84,39%
Analyst Name:
 KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
161,57 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

08:16 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.10.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.10.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.10.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight Barclays Capital
07.10.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Dow Jones Prognosen bestätigt Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie: Online-Apotheke verdient auch operativ etwas mehr Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie: Online-Apotheke verdient auch operativ etwas mehr
dpa-afx Online-Apotheke Redcare steigert operativen Gewinn etwas stärker als erwartet
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Skalierung des Rx-Geschäfts und Stärkung der operativen Cash-Generierung, gestützt durch eine bereinigte EBITDA-Marge von 2,4% im dritten Quartal.
finanzen.net Ausblick: Redcare Pharmacy zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
finanzen.net Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX fällt zum Handelsstart zurück
finanzen.net Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Grün: MDAX bewegt sich zum Start im Plus
finanzen.net MDAX-Papier Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) von vor einem Jahr verloren
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel: MDAX zum Start des Donnerstagshandels freundlich
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: scaling Rx and strengthening operating cash generation with adj. EBITDA margin of 2.4% in Q3.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy confirms full-year guidance following sustained positive Q3 sales performance in both Rx and non-Rx. 
EQS Group EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: CFO Jasper Eenhorst to step down.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: CFO Jasper Eenhorst to step down.
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Jerome Cochet, buy
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell
