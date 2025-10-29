Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 1,55 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 214 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Onlineapotheke glänze in puncto Wachstum, Margen und Barmittelzufluss, schrieb Jan Koch in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar zum Quartalsbericht. Bei der Aktie komme dies aber weiterhin nicht an./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.10.2025 / 08:05 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
214,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
71,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
197,84%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
71,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
197,84%
|
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
161,57 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
