Nach EZB-Entscheid: DAX verliert leicht -- US-Börsen starten tiefer -- Trump und Xi mit Teileinigung -- Microsoft, Alphabet, Novo Nordisk, DroneShield, Meta, Scout24, HelloFresh, Palantir im Fokus
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

71,85 EUR -5,30 EUR -6,87 %
STU
66,99 CHF -5,64 CHF -7,76 %
BRX
Marktkap. 1,55 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
71,85 EUR -5,30 EUR -6,87%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 214 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Onlineapotheke glänze in puncto Wachstum, Margen und Barmittelzufluss, schrieb Jan Koch in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar zum Quartalsbericht. Bei der Aktie komme dies aber weiterhin nicht an./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.10.2025 / 08:05 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
214,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
71,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
197,84%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
71,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
197,84%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
161,57 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

13:21 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.10.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Baader Bank
29.10.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell UBS AG
29.10.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.10.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

dpa-afx Nach Quartalsbericht Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie nahe Jahrestief - Experten bleiben dennoch optimistisch Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie nahe Jahrestief - Experten bleiben dennoch optimistisch
dpa-afx Netz der Apotheken in Deutschland schrumpft immer weiter
finanzen.net MDAX aktuell: MDAX gibt am Mittag nach
finanzen.net Verluste in Frankfurt: MDAX schlussendlich in der Verlustzone
TraderFox Stocks in Action: Redcare Pharmacy, DWS Group, Adyen, Mercedes-Benz, BASF
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: MDAX am Mittag im Minus
finanzen.net Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie etwas tiefer: Online-Apotheke verdient auch operativ etwas mehr
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Online-Apotheke Redcare wirtschaftet profitabler als erwartet
dpa-afx Online-Apotheke Redcare steigert operativen Gewinn etwas stärker als erwartet
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: scaling Rx and strengthening operating cash generation with adj. EBITDA margin of 2.4% in Q3.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy confirms full-year guidance following sustained positive Q3 sales performance in both Rx and non-Rx. 
EQS Group EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: CFO Jasper Eenhorst to step down.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: CFO Jasper Eenhorst to step down.
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Jerome Cochet, buy
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell
