Kryptowährungen in KW 50: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 50/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 07.12.2025 und dem 12.12.2025. Stand ist der 12.12.2025.
Platz 29: VeChain
VeChain: -6,83 Prozent
Platz 28: Polkadot
Polkadot: -6,24 Prozent
Platz 27: Tron
Tron: -4,02 Prozent
Platz 26: Avalanche
Avalanche: -3,93 Prozent
Platz 25: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -3,90 Prozent
Platz 24: Uniswap
Uniswap: -3,36 Prozent
Platz 23: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -3,22 Prozent
Platz 22: Cardano
Cardano: -2,86 Prozent
Platz 21: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -2,81 Prozent
Platz 20: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -2,67 Prozent
Platz 19: Ripple
Ripple: -2,67 Prozent
Platz 18: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -2,29 Prozent
Platz 17: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -1,82 Prozent
Platz 16: Chainlink
Chainlink: -1,77 Prozent
Platz 15: Toncoin
Toncoin: -1,39 Prozent
Platz 14: Neo
Neo: -1,36 Prozent
Platz 13: Stellar
Stellar: -0,69 Prozent
Platz 12: Litecoin
Litecoin: -0,69 Prozent
Platz 11: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -0,28 Prozent
Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 9: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,04 Prozent
Platz 8: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 7: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 6: Solana
Solana: 0,26 Prozent
Platz 5: Ethereum
Ethereum: 0,36 Prozent
Platz 4: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 0,48 Prozent
Platz 3: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 0,59 Prozent
Platz 2: Tezos
Tezos: 1,85 Prozent
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 9,89 Prozent
