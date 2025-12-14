DAX24.186 -0,5%Est505.721 -0,6%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto12,03 -2,8%Nas23.195 -1,7%Bitcoin76.945 ±0,0%Euro1,1737 ±0,0%Öl61,12 -0,7%Gold4.302 +0,5%
Kryptowährungen in KW 50: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

14.12.25 03:11 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Die Tops und Flops der Kryptowährungen in KW 50 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 50

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 50/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 07.12.2025 und dem 12.12.2025. Stand ist der 12.12.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: VeChain

VeChain: -6,83 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Polkadot

Polkadot: -6,24 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tron

Tron: -4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Avalanche

Avalanche: -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -3,90 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Uniswap

Uniswap: -3,36 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -3,22 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Cardano

Cardano: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ripple

Ripple: -2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Chainlink

Chainlink: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Toncoin

Toncoin: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Neo

Neo: -1,36 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Stellar

Stellar: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Litecoin

Litecoin: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Solana

Solana: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ethereum

Ethereum: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 0,59 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Tezos

Tezos: 1,85 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 9,89 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com