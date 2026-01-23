Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 4
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 18.01.2026 und dem 23.01.2026. Stand ist der 23.01.2026.
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -18,99 Prozent
Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,84 Prozent
Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,67 Prozent
Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -1,66 Prozent
Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: -1,54 Prozent
Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 0,07 Prozent
Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 0,14 Prozent
Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 0,36 Prozent
Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Reispreis
Reispreis: 0,57 Prozent
Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 0,76 Prozent
Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de
Platz 16: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,04 Prozent
Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de
Platz 15: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 1,89 Prozent
Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images
Platz 12: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 2,01 Prozent
Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 2,71 Prozent
Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 2,84 Prozent
Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 2,97 Prozent
Quelle: canacol/Getty Images
Platz 8: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 3,79 Prozent
Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 4,31 Prozent
Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 8,41 Prozent
Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 9,05 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 11,85 Prozent
Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 12,41 Prozent
Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 18,17 Prozent
Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: 66,45 Prozent
Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com