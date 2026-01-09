Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 2
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 04.01.2026 und dem 09.01.2026. Stand ist der 09.01.2026.
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -8,29 Prozent
Platz 31: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -7,70 Prozent
Platz 30: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -1,27 Prozent
Platz 29: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 27: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: 0,02 Prozent
Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,12 Prozent
Platz 25: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 0,84 Prozent
Platz 24: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: 0,86 Prozent
Platz 23: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 0,92 Prozent
Platz 22: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: 1,12 Prozent
Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,19 Prozent
Platz 20: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 1,56 Prozent
Platz 19: Maispreis
Maispreis: 1,83 Prozent
Platz 18: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 1,87 Prozent
Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 2,23 Prozent
Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 2,26 Prozent
Platz 15: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: 2,49 Prozent
Platz 14: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 2,59 Prozent
Platz 13: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 2,68 Prozent
Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 3,29 Prozent
Platz 11: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,71 Prozent
Platz 10: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 4,09 Prozent
Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 4,24 Prozent
Platz 8: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 4,43 Prozent
Platz 7: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 4,92 Prozent
Platz 6: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: 5,45 Prozent
Platz 5: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 5,53 Prozent
Platz 4: Reispreis
Reispreis: 6,27 Prozent
Platz 3: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 8,58 Prozent
Platz 2: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 10,68 Prozent
Platz 1: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 12,08 Prozent
