Tops & Flops

Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 2

11.01.26 01:11 Uhr
KW 2 am Rohstoffmarkt: Welche Rohstoffe stiegen - welche fielen? | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
3.136,00 USD 57,61 USD 1,87%
News
Baumwolle
0,64 USD USD -0,08%
News
Bleipreis
1.995,00 USD -11,00 USD -0,55%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,68 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,42%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
87,70 EUR 0,95 EUR 1,10%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,17 USD -0,24 USD -6,99%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
4.509,81 USD USD
News
Haferpreis
3,04 USD -0,04 USD -1,14%
News
Heizölpreis
56,53 USD 0,53 USD 0,94%
News
Holzpreis
534,00 USD 4,50 USD 0,85%
News
Kaffeepreis
3,58 USD -0,15 USD -3,95%
News
Kakaopreis
3.916,00 GBP -422,00 GBP -9,73%
News
Kohlepreis
97,00 USD -0,90 USD -0,92%
News
Kupferpreis
13.060,00 USD 175,00 USD 1,36%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,34 USD -0,02 USD -0,64%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
0,86 USD USD -0,44%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
0,86 USD USD -0,44%
News
Maispreis
4,45 USD -0,01 USD -0,17%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,61 USD -0,02 USD -0,52%
News
Milchpreis
14,85 USD -0,04 USD -0,27%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
511,17 USD 7,09 USD 1,41%
News
Nickelpreis
17.675,00 USD 755,00 USD 4,46%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
63,34 USD 0,64 USD 1,02%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
59,12 USD 1,36 USD 2,35%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,04 USD -0,14 USD -6,32%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.818,50 USD USD
News
Palmölpreis
3.950,00 MYR -35,00 MYR -0,88%
News
Platinpreis
2.286,00 USD USD
News
Rapspreis
471,00 EUR 1,25 EUR 0,27%
News
Reispreis
9,98 USD 0,05 USD 0,45%
News
Silberpreis
79,92 USD USD
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
300,00 USD -0,40 USD -0,13%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,49 USD USD 0,47%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,49 USD 0,02 USD 0,14%
News
Super Benzin
1,73 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,29%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
191,75 EUR 0,25 EUR 0,13%
News
Zinkpreis
3.101,50 USD -5,50 USD -0,18%
News
Zinnpreis
44.525,00 USD 125,00 USD 0,28%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,15 USD USD -0,53%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 2

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 04.01.2026 und dem 09.01.2026. Stand ist der 09.01.2026.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -8,29 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -7,70 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 27: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0,92 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 21: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Maispreis

Maispreis: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 16: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 3,71 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 10: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 4,43 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 4,92 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 5,45 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 5,53 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Reispreis

Reispreis: 6,27 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 8,58 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 10,68 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 12,08 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

